Orange County Public Schools still cannot reach more than 2,900 students

Friday may be National School Principals' Day, but many Orange County principals are busy trying to locate students who went missing in mid-March, when the coronavirus campus closures began.
That's because Orange County Public Schools says they're still attempting to contact 1.4 percent of their 212,000 students – or 2,968 students still unaccounted for.
"We still know we have a few children who are missing in action," said OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins in a press conference on Monday. She put out a public plea for help, asking anyone who has not already made contact with their teachers to do so immediately.
The latest percentage of unreached students was received by Orlando Weekly
on Friday.
"Once a teacher has exhausted all of their attempts to communicate with a student or family, it is then escalated to school administration to continue attempting to make contact," wrote OCPS media relations manager Michael Ollendorff.
School largely succeeded in their scramble to accommodate the massive shift to online learning and other activities, including organizing virtual graduations
. For many students, however, lacking access to a desktop computer or laptop means losing time and falling even further behind. Others are out of contact while parents attempt to reconnect a phone line or internet service.
Seminole County Schools has not yet responded to a request for information on unreached students.
