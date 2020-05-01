Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County Public Schools still cannot reach more than 2,900 students

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Friday may be National School Principals' Day, but many Orange County principals are busy trying to locate students who went missing in mid-March, when the coronavirus campus closures began.

That's because Orange County Public Schools says they're still attempting to contact 1.4 percent of their 212,000 students – or 2,968 students still unaccounted for.



"We still know we have a few children who are missing in action," said OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins in a press conference on Monday. She put out a public plea for help, asking anyone who has not already made contact with their teachers to do so immediately.

The latest percentage of unreached students was received by Orlando Weekly on Friday.

"Once a teacher has exhausted all of their attempts to communicate with a student or family, it is then escalated to school administration to continue attempting to make contact," wrote OCPS media relations manager Michael Ollendorff.

School largely succeeded in their scramble to accommodate the massive shift to online learning and other activities, including organizing virtual graduations. For many students, however, lacking access to a desktop computer or laptop means losing time and falling even further behind. Others are out of contact while parents attempt to reconnect a phone line or internet service.

Seminole County Schools has not yet responded to a request for information on unreached students.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Controversial Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant plans to legally reopen dining room on Monday Read More

  2. Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast Read More

  3. Orange County to continue nightly curfews when Florida partially reopens Monday Read More

  4. Radio personality Lynn 'Moira' Dictor qualifies by petition to challenge Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg Read More

  5. Publix is now selling face masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation