Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The Gist

Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FOX 13
  • Screenshot via Fox 13
A very good boy named Brody interrupted yesterday's weather forecast by WTVT’s chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, and this is exactly the kind of television Tampa Bay needs right now.

As you can see in the video, Brody apparently knocked Dellegatto’s computer, which disabled the weather graphics, but resulted in the meteorologist being forced to welcome the large golden retriever on his lap for the remainder of the segment.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, rain showers, high temps, blah blah blah. Show us more of that dog!

The entire clip is near perfect TV. Notice the picture of Brody on Dellegatto’s desk (*chef kissing fingers gesture). Plus, Dellegatto does an excellent job at delivering the weather report while his massive pup begs for snacks.




However, things started to deteriorate when Brody turned his attention to Dellegatto’s cameraman, who was positioned outside for social distancing. “Oh boy, oh boy,” says Dellegatto. “He’s jumping up looking for Craig outside the window.” Brody’s head then occupies most of the camera, which is actually good. "That’s not good,” says Dellegatto.

But luckily everyone else loved it. “That’s alright, Brody. We enjoyed every minute of that,” said noon anchor Linda Hurtado.

Seriously, give that dog a tie and more airtime.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix is now selling face masks Read More

  2. DeSantis says Florida will begin to reopen next Monday Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, like Rick Scott, also thinks unemployed people make too much money Read More

  4. Orange County to continue nightly curfews when Florida partially reopens Monday Read More

  5. It has come to my attention that I am way smarter than Dr. Anthony Fauci Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation