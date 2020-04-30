Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast

click to enlarge Screenshot via Fox 13

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

A very good boy named Brody interrupted yesterday's weather forecast by WTVT’s chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, and this is exactly the kind of television Tampa Bay needs right now.As you can see in the video, Brody apparently knocked Dellegatto’s computer, which disabled the weather graphics, but resulted in the meteorologist being forced to welcome the large golden retriever on his lap for the remainder of the segment.Yeah, yeah, yeah, rain showers, high temps, blah blah blah. Show us more of that dog!The entire clip is near perfect TV. Notice the picture of Brody on Dellegatto’s desk (*chef kissing fingers gesture). Plus, Dellegatto does an excellent job at delivering the weather report while his massive pup begs for snacks.However, things started to deteriorate when Brody turned his attention to Dellegatto’s cameraman, who was positioned outside for social distancing. “Oh boy, oh boy,” says Dellegatto. “He’s jumping up looking for Craig outside the window.” Brody’s head then occupies most of the camera, which is actually good. "That’s not good,” says Dellegatto.But luckily everyone else loved it. “That’s alright, Brody. We enjoyed every minute of that,” said noon anchor Linda Hurtado.Seriously, give that dog a tie and more airtime.