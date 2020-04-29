Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Publix is now selling face masks

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
  • Photo via Publix
At first, Publix employees weren’t allowed to wear face masks or gloves because they could “scare away customers.” Now, the Lakeland-based grocery chain is selling their own branded masks.

The green reusable face masks are being sold on their online shop for $15.95 for two, or $67.79 for ten masks. You can also buy a neck gaiter, which is sort of like a face-covering scarf, for $12.95.

According to the store’s website, the masks will ship on or before May 27, while the neck gaiter will ship by May 15.

Each item also has “Made in the USA!” stated in the product listing.
The masks, which have the company’s logo printed on the bottom right corner, are described as “double-layered lightweight polyester, breathable face mask. Designed for everyday use, not medical grade.”



“Features elastic loops to hold in place. Made in USA. Reusable and machine washable. Masks are not medical grade and have not been approved or endorsed by the CDC. Manufacturer makes no representations, express or implied, as to the efficacy of these masks against preventing the spread of any contagions.”

Shipping is free for the mask, with a $7 discount applied at checkout.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

