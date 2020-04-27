Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Woman arrested for breaking goose eggs in Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Orlando police announced Monday the arrest of a woman named Gayle Wessel, who is accused of intentionally breaking goose eggs over the weekend at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

The arrest took place just past 6:30 on Sunday evening, after eyewitnesses told a city of Orlando park ranger they saw "a white female (Wessel) was breaking bird eggs that were in a nest within the park," according to the police report.

"I observed approximately 16 eggs broken that were approximately 8 feet to the southwest of the nest," wrote Officer Joshua Brooks on Sunday evening.

"Wessel advised she broke a few eggs because she thought they were rotten and saw other ducks eating the eggs. Wessel advised she broke approximately 3-5 eggs."
"Some eggs," said the OPD post, "were expected to hatch in 14 days."



Wessel was arrested for criminal mischief, with a damage estimate of $3,200, which caused some on Facebook to wonder why the charge didn't include animal cruelty.

An OPD spokesperson said through email, "this case as in other similar cases in the past, eggs are considered property, and Animal Cruelty will apply to live animals."

A city volunteer arrived on scene and identified the nest as belonging to a grey lag goose and said none of the eggs were rotten The city owns the goose, and the eggs were worth approximately $200 a piece. Here's the full police report:
PDF Goose_Case_Report.pdf

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Sen. Rick Scott says unemployed people make too much money, won't 'go back to work' Read More

  2. The bloody future of international airport safety was just rolled out in Dubai Read More

  3. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank Read More

  4. Abigail Disney outraged by $1.5 billion executive bonuses amid massive Orlando layoffs Read More

  5. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation