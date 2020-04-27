Woman arrested for breaking goose eggs in Lake Eola Park

click to enlarge
Orlando police announced Monday the arrest of a woman named Gayle Wessel, who is accused of intentionally breaking goose eggs over the weekend at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.
The arrest took place just past 6:30 on Sunday evening, after eyewitnesses told a city of Orlando park ranger they saw "a white female (Wessel) was breaking bird eggs that were in a nest within the park," according to the police report.
"I observed approximately 16 eggs broken that were approximately 8 feet to the southwest of the nest," wrote Officer Joshua Brooks on Sunday evening.
"Wessel advised she broke a few eggs because she thought they were rotten and saw other ducks eating the eggs. Wessel advised she broke approximately 3-5 eggs."
"Some eggs," said the OPD post
, "were expected to hatch in 14 days."
Wessel was arrested for criminal mischief, with a damage estimate of $3,200, which caused some on Facebook to wonder why the charge didn't include animal cruelty.
An OPD spokesperson said through email, "this case as in other similar cases in the past, eggs are considered property, and Animal Cruelty will apply to live animals."
A city volunteer arrived on scene and identified the nest as belonging to a grey lag goose and said none of the eggs were rotten The city owns the goose, and the eggs were worth approximately $200 a piece. Here's the full police report:
