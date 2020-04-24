Winter Park Biscuit Co. opening inside East End Market this summer

click to enlarge
Even amid a pandemic, there are passionate chefs and restaurateurs looking ahead and planning their restaurant openings.
The latest are chef and cookbook author Mary Westfall (née
Mattern) and A Day to Remember guitarist Neil Westfall, the power vegan couple behind pop-up outfit Winter Park Biscuit Co. If you recall, the pair intended on opening Heirloom Deli
back in 2018, but when plans fell through, they refocused their energy on establishing Winter Park Biscuit Co. as a strong plant-based presence in Orlando
.
Pop-ups were staged across town, and the lines to sample Westfall's all-vegan versions of biscuits and sausage gravy, Buffalo "chikin" biscuit sandwiches and breakfast biscuit sandwiches
were absolutely insane.
Now Winter Park Biscuit Co. will have a permanent home inside East End Market when it opens in "early summer" in the former Bird of Paradise space.
Bird of Paradise, in turn, has found a permanent home in New Smyrna Beach at 114 Flagler Ave. and is slated to open June 1. Owner Emily Rankin wanted to keep both locations at East End and New Smyrna Beach, but COVID-19 changed all that.
As far WPBCo.'s menu is concerned, guests can expect to see a plant-based lineup of "familiar foods with non-meat alternatives" like breakfast sandwiches, quiche, French toast and hash browns. Lunch and dinner options will include chicken sandwiches, crab cake sandwiches, chicken tenders, wings, burgers, fries, slaw, mac and cheese and seasonal fruit shortcakes.
WPBCo. will also serve beer and wine.
Prepare yourselves for long lines.
