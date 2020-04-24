Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Winter Park Biscuit Co. opening inside East End Market this summer

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge Mary Westfall - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Mary Westfall
Even amid a pandemic, there are passionate chefs and restaurateurs looking ahead and planning their restaurant openings.

The latest are chef and cookbook author Mary Westfall (née Mattern) and A Day to Remember guitarist Neil Westfall, the power vegan couple behind pop-up outfit Winter Park Biscuit Co. If you recall, the pair intended on opening Heirloom Deli back in 2018, but when plans fell through, they refocused their energy on establishing Winter Park Biscuit Co. as a strong plant-based presence in Orlando.

Pop-ups were staged across town, and the lines to sample Westfall's all-vegan versions of biscuits and sausage gravy, Buffalo "chikin" biscuit sandwiches and breakfast biscuit sandwiches were absolutely insane.

Now Winter Park Biscuit Co. will have a permanent home inside East End Market when it opens in "early summer" in the former Bird of Paradise space.
click to enlarge WPBCo.'s burger - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • WPBCo.'s burger
Bird of Paradise, in turn, has found a permanent home in New Smyrna Beach at 114 Flagler Ave. and is slated to open June 1. Owner Emily Rankin wanted to keep both locations at East End and New Smyrna Beach, but COVID-19 changed all that.



As far WPBCo.'s menu is concerned, guests can expect to see a plant-based lineup of "familiar foods with non-meat alternatives" like breakfast sandwiches, quiche, French toast and hash browns. Lunch and dinner options will include chicken sandwiches, crab cake sandwiches, chicken tenders, wings, burgers, fries, slaw, mac and cheese and seasonal fruit shortcakes.

WPBCo. will also serve beer and wine.

Prepare yourselves for long lines.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

