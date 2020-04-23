Jimmy Buffett goes on 'Cabin Fever' tour of his concert archives, Dead and Company cancel summer tour

Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we sadly have no choice but to cancel the upcoming Dead & Company Summer 2020 Tour. The well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us. We also want to provide you, the fans who’ve been hit hard financially during this difficult time with your money back. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.
