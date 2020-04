Jimmy Buffett goes on 'Cabin Fever' tour of his concert archives, Dead and Company cancel summer tour

click image Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook





Florida's favorite son Jimmy Buffett is launching a virtual trawl through his vast video archives to help Parrotheads currently wasting away at home and not Margaritaville. The aptly named Cabin Fever Tour unearths Buffett concerts from years past and broadcasts a different show from a different tour every Wednesday and Saturday night on Buffett's Margaritaville.tv channel.Currently underway, the "tour" will continue through May 9. The next broadcast will be this Saturday, with a 1995 show from Hartford , Connecticut, as the featured attraction.Buffett, as of this writing, still has summer tour dates up on his websiteIn related news, Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company , the supergroup featuring surviving members of the Dead and John Mayer, have announced the cancellation of their summer tour. And though we expected it, it's still sobering to see a group of grizzled road dogs (and Mayer) like this staying off the road because of health and safety concerns. A statement posted to the band's Facebook read:Respect due for them being quick on the refunds.