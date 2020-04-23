Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Jimmy Buffett goes on 'Cabin Fever' tour of his concert archives, Dead and Company cancel summer tour

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JIMMY BUFFETT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
Florida's favorite son Jimmy Buffett is launching a virtual trawl through his vast video archives to help Parrotheads currently wasting away at home and not Margaritaville. The aptly named Cabin Fever Tour unearths Buffett concerts from years past and broadcasts a different show from a different tour every Wednesday and Saturday night on Buffett's Margaritaville.tv channel.

Currently underway, the "tour" will continue through May 9. The next broadcast will be this Saturday, with a 1995 show from Hartford, Connecticut, as the featured attraction.

Buffett, as of this writing, still has summer tour dates up on his website  you've gotta love an optimist  and a bit further in the future, is supposed to play the Amway Center in December.

In related news, Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company, the supergroup featuring surviving members of the Dead and John Mayer, have announced the cancellation of their summer tour. And though we expected it, it's still sobering to see a group of grizzled road dogs (and Mayer) like this staying off the road because of health and safety concerns. A statement posted to the band's Facebook read:

Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we sadly have no choice but to cancel the upcoming Dead & Company Summer 2020 Tour. The well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us. We also want to provide you, the fans who’ve been hit hard financially during this difficult time with your money back. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.

Respect due for them being quick on the refunds.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

