Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Bloggytown

Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 4:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ITSAFEINWORLD/ETSY
  • Photo via ItsaFEINworld/Etsy
A few years ago, the sisterhood at Renee Feinman's synagogue donated handmade teddy bears to All Children’s Hospital. The 61-year-old, along with six women from her synagogue, most recently organized a mask-making event for All Children’s, which ended up sending 100 masks to the facility’s non-clinical personnel and family members visiting.

As Feinman finished that project, however, she started to think of other ways she could help the community and be productive during this stressful and difficult time.

“I thought of the Trump doll and the food pantries,” Feinman — who’s been teaching science in Pinellas County for 20 years — told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

The dolls she’s talking about are handmade, 7-inch voodoo dolls, which she started making after the election in 2016.
The dolls sell for $20.01 on Etsy, and each shipment comes with six straight pins. click to tweet
“A teacher friend at school had a very ornate one made by her artist sister. I thought it would be a good panacea for those who were unhappy with the election results,” Feinman said. So she created her own design and gave them as a gift to friends, “who enjoyed them, got a chuckle and found them to be a good conversation piece”



Feinman, who’s lived in Clearwater for 38 years, sells the dolls on Etsy for $20.21; each shipment comes with six straight pins. The profit from each sale is $15, and it all goes to Feeding Tampa Bay, which has been tasked with feeding the growing number of locals who now find themselves unsure of where their next meals are coming from.

“When I sell the first 10, I'll send them $150 and hopefully have 10 more voodoo dolls done and ready to load into Etsy so I can continue raising money. The dolls—which involve lots of hand-stitching, machine sewing, ironing on the fact, stuffing and closing—are tough to make, too.

“I can only make so many in a day. I'll make as many as I can and update Etsy as I make them,” Feinman said.

Stress relief, plus a chance to pin a prick and help locals in need. Sounds like a good gift to us.
click image PHOTO VIA ITSAFEINWORLD/ETSY
  • Photo via ItsaFEINworld/Etsy

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  2. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

  3. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  4. Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant says 'we are over this,' plans to reopen dining room Read More

  5. Florida's attorney general tries new approach to stopping recreational marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation