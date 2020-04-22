Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Orlando's Future Bartenderz drop a Dylan-spoofing quarantine anthem
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:46 PM
Orlando weirdo-pop solo project Future Bartenderz
has just dropped the quarantine anthem we didn't know we needed. And it's a note-perfect pastiche of electrified Bob Dylan circa 1965.
"Absoresolutely Covid-19 Isolation Lonesome Blues" is an affectionately hilarious swipe of "Like a Rolling Stone" – even starting with the infamous cry of "Judas!" – before launching into an oddly great Dylan impression with nasally-enunciated lyrics that reference hand-washing, Ben & Jerry's binges, Tiger King, drinking White Claw alone, and Zoom teleconferencing. Sign o' the times.
The single is available on their Bandcamp, but you can listen and stream below.
