The Heard

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's Future Bartenderz drop a Dylan-spoofing quarantine anthem

Wed, Apr 22, 2020

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
Orlando weirdo-pop solo project Future Bartenderz has just dropped the quarantine anthem we didn't know we needed. And it's a note-perfect pastiche of electrified Bob Dylan circa 1965.

"Absoresolutely Covid​-​19 Isolation Lonesome Blues" is an affectionately hilarious swipe of "Like a Rolling Stone"  even starting with the infamous cry of "Judas!"  before launching into an oddly great Dylan impression with nasally-enunciated lyrics that reference hand-washing, Ben & Jerry's binges, Tiger King, drinking White Claw alone, and Zoom teleconferencing. Sign o' the times.

The single is available on their Bandcamp, but you can listen and stream below.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

