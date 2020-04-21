A leaked survey shows Universal is considering rapid COVID tests for every guest and team member, among other safety procedures

• Closes indoor attractions and shows

• Eliminates self-serve food options (e.g., team members would refill beverages)

• Enhanced sanitation (e.g., hand sanitizer stations everywhere, sanitation wipes for all guests contact areas)

• Implement social distancing practices throughout the park (e.g., 6 foot distance when queuing, table spacing at restaurants; mobile food ordering)

• Implements a virtual line waiting system for all or most attractions

• Implements touch-free payment for food, merchandise, and parking

• Limits attendance to 25% of park capacity

• Limits attendance to 50% of park capacity

• Limits attendance to 75% of park capacity

• Removes all 3D glasses from rides

• Requires all guest to have their temperature taken; those with fevers would have their temperature checked with a handheld thermometer. Those testing consistently high would be refused admission.

• Requires all guests to undergo a rapid COVID test (results within 15 minutes). Only those with a negative result would be permitted to enter

• Requires all guests to wear face masks

• Requires all team members to have their temperature taken; those with fevers would have their temperature checked with a handheld thermometer. Those testing consistently high would not be permitted to work until testing fever-free for at least 24 hours.

• Requires all team members to undergo a daily rapid COVID test (results within 15 minutes). Only those with negative result would be permitted to work.

• Requires all team members to wear face masks

• Requires team members to wipe down vehicles/seats between rides

• Seat guests every other row and every other seat for rides and shows.

• Strongly encourages all guests to wear face masks

• Suspends parades and nighttime show gatherings