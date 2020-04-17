The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Gist

Orlando's hotels and theme parks will eventually reopen, but things will never be the same

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD/TWITTER
  • Photo via Walt Disney World/Twitter
Prior to the Spanish flu, it was common for offices and classrooms to use a single, shared drinking cup. Today this practice seems unthinkable as we’ve come to understand the dangers of such a commonly shared item. The same types of changes will come out of the current pandemic, and our world will, again, never be the same.

Just as seeing the World Trade Center towers in the background immediately dates a movie, characters seen shaking hands or visiting a buffet may soon have the same effect. No industry could see more changes than in hospitality, especially Orlando’s sprawling theme park resorts.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll begin to get some understanding of when theme parks will reopen. Currently, it seems like most are planning a mid-summer phased opening. That would mean leaving closed certain attractions at first, especially indoor ones with guests in close proximity. While the exact reopening dates are not yet determined, what is clear is theme parks will forever be different after this pandemic.
One of the most significant changes may be in restaurants, where buffets will go the way of the drive-in and the drugstore soda fountain. click to tweet
In an interview with Barron’s last week, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger acknowledged that shifts in health protocols at the parks will be similar to the security enhancements added since 9/11. Temperature checkpoints are likely, either via handheld thermometer or walk-in booths that look similar to metal detectors.

In early March, Wynn Resorts announced it was using thermal cameras at all entrances to monitor guests' temperatures in a non-invasive way. It’s believed similar no-touch temperature check systems will also be implemented at theme parks. Another scenario could include drones, like the ones now being tested in Australia, which can monitor multiple vital signs from a distance, including body temperature and heart rate.



Disney will likely phase out their fingerprint scanners, replacing them with touch-free  facial recognition systems. NBCUniversal confirmed last year that it will be using a facial-recognition system at its new Beijing theme park.

Nearly all major theme parks except Walt Disney World, already use a facial ID system, though most rely on front gate attendants to verify IDs. If Walt Disney World does transition away from finger-touch points of entry, it will be the abandoning of yet another aspect of the multi-billion MyMagic+ system that has plagued the resort since its rollout over a decade ago.
click to enlarge The cleanliest place on Earth? - PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky
  • The cleanliest place on Earth?
WDW may opt to keep the fingerprint readers for the time being, with readily available hand sanitizer stations nearby. Ahead of their mid-March closing, Disney parks had rolled out numerous hand sanitizer stations. These are expected to return once they reopen, along with more hand washing stations becoming permanent.

Pre-show audience rooms and other areas where guests gather in large groups will likely be skipped for the time being. Some parks have also paused parades, indoor shows, and other attractions that require large groupings of guests.

Mobile ordering and touchscreen kiosk ordering will become more commonplace. Some hotels have already begun ordering the kiosks to replace many check-in clerks. Just before closing the parks, the My Disney app saw a virtual queue tab appear for a short time. This new tab, believed to have been mistakenly published, is expected to be used on nearly every ride once the parks reopen. These virtual queues, kiosk check-in, and mobile ordering systems are going to be the new norm, thanks to their lower overhead costs and ability to more easily gather data on guests – all while keeping guests out of unproductive lines when they could be spending more time buying things.

Public surfaces will be wiped down more frequently, and more surfaces will be treated with anti-bacterial and anti-viral chemicals. Some airlines are already looking to use these chemicals, which can last for several weeks, while hotels and theme parks are reportedly also examining them. These treatments will be used frequently on public surfaces such as airplane seats, attraction ride vehicles, and furniture in hotels.
click to enlarge Universal Orlando's Savioke Personal Service Robot at its Cabana Bay Beach Resort - PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO TWITTER
  • Photo via Universal Orlando Twitter
  • Universal Orlando's Savioke Personal Service Robot at its Cabana Bay Beach Resort
Automation will become more common with robots doing many of the less-skilled jobs. This new wave of robots will augment higher-paid workers in kitchens, housekeeping, groundskeeping, and transportation. Disney was already reportedly looking at autonomous shuttle buses and similar robotic systems.

As more businesses like grocery stores and hotel chains invest in these robots, their cost will drop, causing a snowball effect that will impact many low skilled front-line positions across the tourism industry.

The New York Times is reporting Disney is already looking at decreasing office space as it streamlines, and shifting television productions to require fewer employees. The same cuts are just as likely to apply to the hard-hit Parks, Experiences, and Products division. The Times piece also notes the company is still uncertain how it will address ways people will come together again for entertainment, in the wake of the pandemic.

One of the most significant changes may be in restaurants, where buffets will go the way of the drive-in and the drugstore soda fountain. Vital Vegas, a news site known for the accurate reporting of pre-confirmed news stories relating to the city’s casino industry, was the first to report that multiple Vegas buffets are being permanently closed. Similar stories of the ending of buffets are now also coming from the cruise industry. Disney is expected to follow this trend as well with their on-site buffets. The all-you-care-to-eat systems may remain, with stations staffed with attendants who plate the food for you or some buffets may shift to the family-style meals that can already be found at some Disney restaurants.

We’re still a good 18 to 24 months away from understanding what the "new normal" will look like from here on out, in the meantime, we’ll have coronavirus focused protocols that will focus on social distancing and keeping all guests healthy. It’s still too early to fully understand the lasting implications of the current pandemic, but what is for sure is some things will never be the same.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CUAUH34/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Cuauh34/Wikimedia Commons
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pro-Trump PAC run by McMahon pledged $18.5 million the same day DeSantis deemed WWE an 'essential business' in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

  3. Two Orlando Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus Read More

  4. People are protesting the shelter-in-place order outside the Orange County administration building Read More

  5. In the absence of state leadership, some Florida counties are reopening their beaches Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation