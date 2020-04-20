Bloggytown

Monday, April 20, 2020

Study indicates fewer vaping injuries reported in states with legal weed

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
States with legal recreational marijuana had fewer cases of vaping-related lung injuries than other states, according to a study published earlier this month by JAMA Network Open.

No surprise here: earlier research found that the culprit behind the injuries was likely vitamin E acetate, a substance used in black-market marijuana vaping products. If people could easily get legal marijuana, it would be less likely that they would turn to the black market.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on electronic cigarette- or vaping-
associated lung injury (EVALI) cases from states, factoring in population and the prevalence of e-cigarette use.

The study found that states with legal recreational marijuana dispensaries had 1.7 cases of EVALI per million people, while states that prohibit adult-use cannabis had 8.1 cases per million. (States with only medical marijuana saw 8.8 EVALI cases per one million residents, which was not statistically significant.)
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA JAMA NETWORK OPEN
  • Screenshot via JAMA Network Open
You can read the full study here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

