HBO is streaming some of its best hit series and movies for free all April

If you've streamed everything on Netflix and you need something new to watch, HBO has some good news: For the entire month of April, the premium giant is unlocking 500 hours of iconic series and movies for free
on HBO GO, HBO NOW or On Demand.
There's no subscription required. You literally get the app on whatever device — HBO GO via the App Store
, HBO NOW via the App Store
, HBO GO via Google Play
or HBO NOW via Google Play
or go On Demand — and binge.
Streaming starts April 3 and runs through April 30 as part of their push to get people to stay at home (with the catchy #StayHomeBoxOffice hashtag).
So what can you watch?
Series
- Ballers — 5 seasons 47 episodes
- Barry — 2 seasons, 16 episodes
- Silicon Valley — 6 seasons, 53 episodes
- Six Feet Under — 5 seasons, 63 episodes
- The Sopranos — 6 seasons, 86 episodes
- Succession — 2 seasons, 20 episodes
- True Blood — 7 seasons, 80 episodes
- Veep — 7 seasons, 65 episodes
- The Wire — 5 seasons, 60 episodes total
Documentaries
- The Apollo — "Learn about the unique history and contemporary legacy behind a New York City landmark that’s hosted some of the world’s biggest musicians over its 85 years."
- The Case Against Adnan Syed (four parts) — "Following the revelations of the podcast Serial, this docuseries presents new witness testimony and evidence that challenge the state’s case."
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher (two parts) — "Follow the King's ascent to superstardom through interviews with his friends, family, colleagues and fellow musicians, plus never-before-seen footage from collections worldwide."
- I Love You, Now Die (two parts) — "Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr (Mommy Dead and Dearest) chronicles the trial against Michelle Carter, whose boyfriend died by suicide in July 2014 after receiving alarming texts from Carter."
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley — "Witness the rise and fall of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar healthcare company founded by Elizabeth Holmes."
- Jane Fond in Five Acts — "Get an intimate look at the Oscar winner's singular journey, marked by controversy, tragedy and transformation."
- McMillion$ — "Go inside the con that allowed one man to rig the results of the popular McDonald’s Monopoly game for an entire decade."
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality — "Follow one public interest attorney's fight to create greater fairness in the criminal justice system and see how racial injustice emerged, evolved and continues to threaten the country in this enlightening portrait."
- United Skates — "As America’s last standing roller rinks are threatened with closure, a community joins forces in a racially charged environment to save the underground African-American subculture of roller skating."
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest — "Go behind the scenes of the months leading up to Oakland, California's annual Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, where kids from pre-K to 12th grade perform a mix of poetry and speeches."
Movies
_
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded by the Light
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- The Bridges of Madison County
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
- Unknown
