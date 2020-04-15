Ivanhoe Village stalwart Backhaus Bakery moves to Mount Dora, closes Orlando shop

click image
The new Backhaus Bakery in Mount Dora
It may not have been 'Rona-related, but the closure of Backhaus Bakery in Ivanhoe Village hit me where it hurts ... in my stomach.
I mean the bakery was my go-to spot for croissants
, Black Forest cake, pretzels, and German honey for nearly a decade.
Last month, owners Benno and Heike Deifel
announced they'd be moving the bakery to Mount Dora after landlords of the property at 1213 N. Orange Ave. said they wouldn't be renewing Backhaus' lease.
Now an eyeglass shop will be moving into the space.
Meanwhile, the new Backhaus
is poised to open tomorrow (April 16) at 2355 Old W. Highway 441
in Mount Dora. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, though the bakery will limit the number of patrons to three. Curbside pickup will be offered.
Just call 321-800-5212 to place your order.
In the meantime, feel free to send me your croissant recs. I'll read them through watery eyes.
