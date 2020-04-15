Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Tip Jar

Ivanhoe Village stalwart Backhaus Bakery moves to Mount Dora, closes Orlando shop

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click image The new Backhaus Bakery in Mount Dora
  • The new Backhaus Bakery in Mount Dora
It may not have been 'Rona-related, but the closure of Backhaus Bakery in Ivanhoe Village hit me where it hurts ... in my stomach.

I mean the bakery was my go-to spot for croissants, Black Forest cake, pretzels, and German honey for nearly a decade.

Last month, owners Benno and Heike Deifel announced they'd be moving the bakery to Mount Dora after landlords of the property at 1213 N. Orange Ave. said they wouldn't be renewing Backhaus' lease.

Now an eyeglass shop will be moving into the space.



Meanwhile, the new Backhaus is poised to open tomorrow (April 16) at 2355 Old W. Highway 441 in Mount Dora. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, though the bakery will limit the number of patrons to three. Curbside pickup will be offered.

Just call 321-800-5212 to place your order.

In the meantime, feel free to send me your croissant recs. I'll read them through watery eyes.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

  2. Two more Florida Publix employees test positive for coronavirus Read More

  3. Here's a growing list of restaurant closures in Orlando Read More

  4. Black Rooster will send your favorite Orlando tequila drinker a Margarita-Gram Read More

  5. Orlando Utilities Commission approves $12 million COVID-19 response package Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation