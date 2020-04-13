Bloggytown

Monday, April 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Fresh Market locations will require customers to wear a face mask

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
In effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Fresh Market locations are taking some major precautions.

Starting April 14, every customer at all Fresh Market locations will be required to wear a face covering while in the store, the company said in a Facebook post.

If you don’t have one, they’re pretty easy to make. We’ve created a step-by-step gallery to teach you how, but the CDC also has some recommendations.

Though boutique grocer has taken a different approach by expanding its hours amid the pandemic, stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time, according to its website.



Team members are already required to wear face coverings, and plexiglass barriers have been installed in all checkout lanes.

Fresh Market currently has 176 stores in 24 states, with five locations in the Tampa Bay area and four in the Orlando area.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

