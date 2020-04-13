Fresh Market locations will require customers to wear a face mask

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS

In effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Fresh Market locations are taking some major precautions.Starting April 14, every customer at all Fresh Market locations will be required to wear a face covering while in the store, the company said in a Facebook post.If you don’t have one, they’re pretty easy to make. We’ve created a step-by-step gallery to teach you how, but the CDC also has some recommendations.Though boutique grocer has taken a different approach by expanding its hours amid the pandemic, stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time, according to its website.Team members are already required to wear face coverings, and plexiglass barriers have been installed in all checkout lanes.Fresh Market currently has 176 stores in 24 states, with five locations in the Tampa Bay area and four in the Orlando area.