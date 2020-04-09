Bloggytown

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Publix stores are using one-way aisles to improve coronavirus social distancing

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
Publix, Florida’s largest grocery store chain, is now installing directional floor markers in all aisles, in an effort to help keep customers moving in one direction and encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakeland-based grocer giant began adding the markings on Wednesday, but shoppers should begin seeing them in most locations this week.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” said Publix in a statement.
Publix has also began installing plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies. click to tweet
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people maintain 6 feet apart from others while in public places.

Publix has also began installing plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies, and some stores have begun limiting home many people can enter at a time.



This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

