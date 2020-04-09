Publix stores are using one-way aisles to improve coronavirus social distancing

click to enlarge Photo via Publix/Facebook

Publix, Florida’s largest grocery store chain, is now installing directional floor markers in all aisles, in an effort to help keep customers moving in one direction and encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.The Lakeland-based grocer giant began adding the markings on Wednesday, but shoppers should begin seeing them in most locations this week.“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” said Publix in a statement.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people maintain 6 feet apart from others while in public places.Publix has also began installing plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies, and some stores have begun limiting home many people can enter at a time.