Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a single rubber glove at his coronavirus briefing today for some reason

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA THE FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via the Florida Channel
While holding a press conference to unveil a new coronavirus hospital in Miami, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demonstrated exactly how not to wear rubber gloves during a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

Joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, DeSantis addressed reporters by staying at least staying 6-feet away from the other speakers. But for some reason, DeSantis also chose to wear a single rubber glove on his left hand, which is unfortunate because he was also seen periodically touching his face.


Oddly, DeSantis wasn’t the only person demonstrating how not to wear rubber gloves. Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz also opted for the singular glove look.

The press conference was broadcast across the state by multiple news outlets, as well as The Florida Channel.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF FLORIDA CHANNEL VIA KEVINCATE/TWITTER
  • Screenshot of Florida Channel via KevinCate/Twitter
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

