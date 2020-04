Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a single rubber glove at his coronavirus briefing today for some reason

click to enlarge Screenshot via the Florida Channel

How not to use gloves by @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/CjBFLBzzaR — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 8, 2020

click to enlarge Screenshot of Florida Channel via KevinCate/Twitter

While holding a press conference to unveil a new coronavirus hospital in Miami, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demonstrated exactly how not to wear rubber gloves during a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.Joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, DeSantis addressed reporters by staying at least staying 6-feet away from the other speakers. But for some reason, DeSantis also chose to wear a single rubber glove on his left hand, which is unfortunate because he was also seen periodically touching his face.Oddly, DeSantis wasn’t the only person demonstrating how not to wear rubber gloves. Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz also opted for the singular glove look.The press conference was broadcast across the state by multiple news outlets, as well as The Florida Channel