Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a single rubber glove at his coronavirus briefing today for some reason

While holding a press conference to unveil a new coronavirus hospital in Miami, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demonstrated exactly how not to wear rubber gloves during a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
Joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, DeSantis addressed reporters by staying at least staying 6-feet away from the other speakers. But for some reason, DeSantis also chose to wear a single rubber glove on his left hand, which is unfortunate because he was also seen periodically touching his face.