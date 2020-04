Hulk Hogan is now incorrectly suggesting 'maybe we don't need vaccines'

click to enlarge Photo via Hulk Hogan/Instagram

While the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to radically disrupt everyday life, including removing the fans from this year's Wrestlemania , former WWE wrestler and Clearwater Beach resident Hulk Hogan seems to be having a very religious moment.In a Monday morning Instagram post , Hogan seems to suggest that we are all being punished by God and that we also don’t need vaccines.“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” wrote Hogan. “God said, 'you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church.'"Then Hogan gets into the heavy stuff.“Maybe we don't need a vaccine,” says Hogan. “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.” Despite what Hogan says, we absolutely need a vaccine.As of Monday morning, there are more than 330,000 cases of the coronavirus infections in the U.S., which now surpasses the rest of the world, as companies around the world are racing to complete a vaccine. One company, Moderna, says they already have a vaccine in clinical trials.But this isn’t anything new for Hogan. Last week, the wrestler also posted another religious-themed post to his Instagram, which is usually reserved for things like photos of him working out, his chihuahuas, and promoting upcoming meet-and-greets at his Beach Shop in Clearwater.Hang in there, brother.