Tuesday, March 17, 2020
The good news is that Wrestlemania is returning to Orlando but due to coronavirus concerns no one will be able to attend
Photo courtesy WWE/Facebook
After weeks of back-and-forth between Tampa city leaders
and WWE
, Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment have made the decision to not hold April's Wrestlemania 36 as a live event
in Tampa.
Due to myriad health and safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, Wrestlemania will instead be held
at the WWE Performance Center at Full Sail University in Orlando – increasingly the broadcast taping location
for much of WWE's weekly programming –
without an audience.
Wrestlemania 36 will take place on a closed set, and broadcast on pay-per-view and livestream
on the WWE's website.
Concerns over coronvavirus not only caused Wrestlemania to be moved, but also caused a host of independent wrestling events and the annual Wrestlecon all set for Tampa that same week to all be canceled and postponed.
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.
