Monday, April 6, 2020

Disney and Universal fans are entertaining themselves with these elaborate attraction tributes

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge Lindsay Brightman re-creates the Festival of Fantasy parade at home. - IMAGE VIA @DAME_CHAMPAGNE / TWITTER
  • image via @Dame_Champagne / Twitter
  • Lindsay Brightman re-creates the Festival of Fantasy parade at home.
It's been over three weeks since Orlando's theme parks were shuttered, so some of the attractions superfans are channeling their stir-crazy quarantine energy into creative re-creations of their favorite rides, which have been lighting up social media under #HomemadeThemeParks and its sibling hashtags #HomemadeDisney and #HomemadeUniversal.

We first spotted the trend back on March 16, when Twitter user Jess Siswick posted this video:
Over the next few days, she followed up with a flood of similar clips, kicking off an internet-wide trend:
Within a day, other attraction aficionados started contributing their own home-brewed shows and rides:
Soon after, dozens of other park fans jumped on the #HomemadeDisney bandwagon, including some reporters for the locally produced Attractions Magazine:
Of course, Universal Orlando fans wouldn't be left out of the fun, and our favorite #HomemadeUniversal contribution is this marvelous mock-up of Men In Black Alien Attack from theme park designer Dave Cobb, who created the original ride:
Remember, even an attraction that no longer exists in the real world can be brought back to life online:

Finally, this re-creation of the Magic Kingdom fireworks might be the most authentic #HomemadeThemeParks video of them all:
 

Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

