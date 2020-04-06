Disney and Universal fans are entertaining themselves with these elaborate attraction tributes

click to enlarge image via @Dame_Champagne / Twitter

Lindsay Brightman re-creates the Festival of Fantasy parade at home.

With @DisneyParks being closed. Looks like I’ll just have to recreate them myself. First stop: Magic Kingdom #homemadedisney pic.twitter.com/OQ130zyDsm — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 16, 2020

There is never a line for Frozen Ever After at homemade EPCOT #HomeMadeDisney #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cWRox5MNMb — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 17, 2020

I have the entire park to myself and I still can’t get on Rise of the Resistance! #HomemadeDisney #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/icuc4bKhxV — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 17, 2020

Got my fresh air today Soarin’ over California at California adventure #disneyland #HomemadeDisney pic.twitter.com/Entief6hHR — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 18, 2020

Went to check in on the 999 happy haunts. They’re having a swinging quarantine #homemadedisney pic.twitter.com/UjrVuA8txR — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 22, 2020

Oh you know, just self-quarantined, keeping busy with the Festival of Fantasy parade @WaltDisneyWorld . #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/3zcJbFlxh9 — Lindsay Brightman (@Dame_Champagne) March 17, 2020

Our Media Manager @BanksLee’s daughter wanted to join the #HomemadeDisney movement, so he took her for a ride on Alien Swirling Saucers and ran into @tinymallet! #HomemadeThemePark pic.twitter.com/VSPdOW4ZQH — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 28, 2020

Visiting the Harmony Barber Shop at #HomemadeDisney. My daughter was so excited to be part of the team there, I think she has a bright future! #HomemadeThemePark pic.twitter.com/S7kT9e1UC1 — Banks Lee (@BanksLee) April 3, 2020

It’s a Small World - home edition. This one was created by our “In the Loop” columnist @AttractionsOOTL and his family. #HomemadeDisney pic.twitter.com/ksnv0FsIjM — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 21, 2020

Theme park rides are being recreated at home, but what about ones that were ERASED FROM EXISTENCE!? Jump in a time machine and go BACK IN TIME to re-live BACK TO THE FUTURE... THE RIDE! https://t.co/1zNGWbb9jL #HomeMadeDisney #HomeMadeUniversal #BackToTheFuture #UniversalStudios pic.twitter.com/a4djbKroP7 — ⚡️🔥Bosch to the Future🔥⚡️ (@KevinBosch) March 26, 2020

This is the most realistic of the homebound attraction remakes. pic.twitter.com/71LkDW1v0O — BRENDAN (@Ctb22684) March 29, 2020