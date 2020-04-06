Disney and Universal fans are entertaining themselves with these elaborate attraction tributes

Over the next few days, she followed up with a flood of similar clips, kicking off an internet-wide trend:
With @DisneyParks being closed. Looks like I’ll just have to recreate them myself. First stop: Magic Kingdom #homemadedisney pic.twitter.com/OQ130zyDsm— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 16, 2020
There is never a line for Frozen Ever After at homemade EPCOT #HomeMadeDisney #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cWRox5MNMb— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 17, 2020
I have the entire park to myself and I still can’t get on Rise of the Resistance! #HomemadeDisney #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/icuc4bKhxV— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 17, 2020
Got my fresh air today Soarin’ over California at California adventure #disneyland #HomemadeDisney pic.twitter.com/Entief6hHR— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 18, 2020
Within a day, other attraction aficionados started contributing their own home-brewed shows and rides:
Went to check in on the 999 happy haunts. They’re having a swinging quarantine #homemadedisney pic.twitter.com/UjrVuA8txR— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 22, 2020
Oh you know, just self-quarantined, keeping busy with the Festival of Fantasy parade @WaltDisneyWorld . #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/3zcJbFlxh9— Lindsay Brightman (@Dame_Champagne) March 17, 2020
Soon after, dozens of other park fans jumped on the #HomemadeDisney bandwagon, including some reporters for the locally produced Attractions Magazine:
Yo ho yo ho a quarantine’s life for me! My family’s Disneyland Staycation! #Disneyland #PiratesoftheCaribbean #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/0VCKnuhOeY— Brooke (@Brookie_disney) March 20, 2020
Our Media Manager @BanksLee’s daughter wanted to join the #HomemadeDisney movement, so he took her for a ride on Alien Swirling Saucers and ran into @tinymallet! #HomemadeThemePark pic.twitter.com/VSPdOW4ZQH— Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 28, 2020
Visiting the Harmony Barber Shop at #HomemadeDisney. My daughter was so excited to be part of the team there, I think she has a bright future! #HomemadeThemePark pic.twitter.com/S7kT9e1UC1— Banks Lee (@BanksLee) April 3, 2020
Of course, Universal Orlando fans wouldn't be left out of the fun, and our favorite #HomemadeUniversal contribution is this marvelous mock-up of Men In Black Alien Attack from theme park designer Dave Cobb, who created the original ride:
It’s a Small World - home edition. This one was created by our “In the Loop” columnist @AttractionsOOTL and his family. #HomemadeDisney pic.twitter.com/ksnv0FsIjM— Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 21, 2020
Remember, even an attraction that no longer exists in the real world can be brought back to life online:
I’ve joined the quarantined-at-home #HomemadeThemeParks creative craze by recreating my very own beloved MEN IN BLACK ALIEN ATTACK at @UniversalORL, which turns twenty this April 14th!#HomemadeUniversal #UniversalAtHome #HomemadeDisney #MenInBlack #MIBAlienAttack20yrs pic.twitter.com/QjljsnJFya— Dave Cobb 🏳️🌈 (@davecobb) March 27, 2020
Theme park rides are being recreated at home, but what about ones that were ERASED FROM EXISTENCE!? Jump in a time machine and go BACK IN TIME to re-live BACK TO THE FUTURE... THE RIDE! https://t.co/1zNGWbb9jL #HomeMadeDisney #HomeMadeUniversal #BackToTheFuture #UniversalStudios pic.twitter.com/a4djbKroP7— ⚡️🔥Bosch to the Future🔥⚡️ (@KevinBosch) March 26, 2020
This is the most realistic of the homebound attraction remakes. pic.twitter.com/71LkDW1v0O— BRENDAN (@Ctb22684) March 29, 2020
