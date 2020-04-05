In the quest to restore voting rights to the nearly 1.4 million Floridians with prior felony convictions, there is new hope that a class action designation will make that possible. Last week, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to review a prior decision which blocked a state law requiring former felons to pay back all legal financial obligations before they vote. Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition , said the ruling, like all of the other favorable rulings in the case , only applies to the 17 plaintiffs challenging the law. But that could change.

