Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida judge offers new hope to former criminal offenders for voting rights restoration

Posted By on Sun, Apr 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM

click to enlarge Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

In the quest to restore voting rights to the nearly 1.4 million Floridians with prior felony convictions, there is new hope that a class action designation will make that possible.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to review a prior decision which blocked a state law requiring former felons to pay back all legal financial obligations before they vote.

Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said the ruling, like all of the other favorable rulings in the case, only applies to the 17 plaintiffs challenging the law. But that could change.



"Now that the judge is considering making this case a class action, then anything positive coming out of the courts would apply to more than just the 17 people," Meade said. "And that is amazing."

In a statement, the governor's communications office said, "We are disappointed in the denial of a rehearing before the full court; nonetheless, the case is going to full trial in three weeks." The trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida is scheduled to begin on April 27.

Meade said despite challenges, roughly 20,000 people with prior felony convictions have visited the FRRC website to begin the process of registering to vote, and to connect with sister organizations helping to pay outstanding fines and fees for those in need.

"We estimate, I would say, around 50,000 returning citizens throughout the state are registered voters," he said.

The state law mandating that fines and fees must be paid before voting rights are restored has been described as a modern-day poll tax, a fee once imposed on would-be voters intended to suppress black votes. A study by University of Florida political science chairman Dan Smith found the law would prevent more than 80 percent of those trying from having their rights restored.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

  2. Orlando lawyer for pastor who held services during coronavirus outbreak says church lost its insurance Read More

  3. Look up, Orlando: The ‘Super Pink Moon’ will be at its brightest tonight Read More

  4. A Publix employee on the coronavirus pandemic: 'A woman tried to spit on a cashier' Read More

  5. Florida coronavirus numbers for Sunday, April 5: Orange County has largest number of cases in Central Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation