Friday, April 3, 2020

As parks stay vacant, Disney will furlough thousands of employees

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM

PHOTO VIA CUAUH34/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Cuauh34/Wikimedia Commons
Without a clear end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, Disney recently announced that it would begin to furlough employees.

According to the New York Post, the company will be furloughing employees “whose jobs aren’t necessary” by April 19.

However, while the employees are temporarily laid off, they will continue to receive full health care benefits, and the cost of employee and company premiums will be covered by Disney.

Although the company declined to say how many employees would be furloughed, about 75 percent of its 223,000 employees are categorized under the Parks and Products division.



All of Disney’s theme parks have been closed since March 15, but the company has pledged to continue paying salaries through April 18. Meanwhile, its cruises aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future and it had to delay movie releases while theaters across the nation are closed.

Disney has also announced that it will not collect payments from annual passholders while its theme parks are closed, as of April 5. Passholders who made a monthly payment between March 14 and April 14 will get a refund. However, pass expiration dates will not be extended.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

