Two Florida Publix employees have now tested positive for coronavirus

Lakeland-based grocer Publix confirmed Monday that two employees at a southern Florida location have tested positive for the coronavirus.According to a statement sent to the, the employees worked at a store located at 9420 SW 56th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told the paper that the store has since completed a “disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols."“As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers,” added Brous.Last week, Publix announced that an employee at a Georgia location had tested positive for COVID-19.Yesterday, Brous released a statement that Publix is changing its policy to allow masks and glove s as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them. This announcement came a week after the company said they would also install plexiglass barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.A recent article said that Publix, which reported higher earnings than Nike in 2018, has an estimated 89,000 employees without paid sick leave. petition is also circulating that calls for Publix to provide hazard pay.

