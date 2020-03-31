Two Florida Publix employees have now tested positive for coronavirus

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Publix/Facebook
-
Publix announced Monday, March 30, that employees could wear gloves and face masks.
Lakeland-based grocer Publix confirmed Monday that two employees at a southern Florida location have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a statement sent to the Miami Herald
, the employees worked at a store located at 9420 SW 56th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told the paper that the store has since completed a “disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols."
“As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers,” added Brous.
Last week, Publix announced that an employee at a Georgia location
had tested positive for COVID-19.
Yesterday, Brous released a statement that Publix is changing its policy to allow masks and glove
s as an option to workers who aren’t normally required to wear them. This announcement came a week after the company said they would also install plexiglass barriers
at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
A recent New York Times article said
that Publix, which reported higher earnings than Nike in 2018, has an estimated 89,000 employees
without paid sick leave.
A petition
is also circulating that calls for Publix to provide hazard pay.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.