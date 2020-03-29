Bloggytown

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Publix is letting shopping center tenants go two months without rent

Posted By on Sun, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM

click to enlarge Publix in Daytona Beach - PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
  • Publix in Daytona Beach
Publix announced Friday it was providing rent relief to tenants in its shopping centers.

The rent relief is being offered to businesses operating in Publix-owned shopping centers that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It includes waiving rent and common-area maintenance fees for two months, regardless of whether the tenant is eligible for other forms of relief or assistance.

"As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous in a statement.

The company announced on March 23 that one of their Cumming, Georgia store employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the next day the company announced it would erect plexiglas barriers to separate shoppers from cashiers and pharmacists. The company told the Tampa Business Journal on March 24 that they would not allow cashiers and baggers to wear gloves or masks.



On March 25, Publix CEO Todd Jones released a video encouraging customers to buy only what they need, and not stockpile items, saying "we have ramped up deliveries to serve our communities, and we're restocking our shelves throughout the day."

An online petition was started March 20 calling for Publix to pay employees time and a half fas hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sunday night, it has reached 6,654 of its 7,000 signature goal.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

