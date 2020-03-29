Better Than Sex offers takeout desserts good enough to munch in the buff

Better Than Sex, the adults-only Ivanhoe Row dessert restaurant, has given Orlando romantics a cozy place to top off a special evening since 2016.
Now, as restaurants across Central Florida switch to takeout and delivery orders only, BTS can't rely upon their signature tinted lighting and photo-covered walls. They still do, it turns out, have a surprising amount of Cupid energy to offer in These Times.
If anything, our inability to be together in person makes specially delivered gestures even more amazing. After all, special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries are still happening, even while we shelter in place.
To promote Better Than Sex remaining open, they're taking 20 percent off the whole menu for pickup items, including unopened bottles of wine and beer. They are also sending along two to-go versions of their signature "Rim Job" chocolate-covered wine glasses, included with every bottle of wine.
BTS is also cooking up some new desserts (and one distinctly savory item) this week, to spark some long-distance romance or just to bring a something back home to eat in the buff.
The offer is available between 6 and 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. To take advantage of the discounts, you have to pick your items at 1905 N. Orange Ave. Delivery through UberEats is available for everything they serve, but the discounts aren't offered through the app.
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Better Than Sex
The Caress My Carrot Cake
The first two items, both six-inch cakes, are already available for order.
The Caress My Carrot Cake, $28, blends cranberries, pineapple and pecans, "fondled with vanilla-bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey and brûléed sugar," along with "a tease of edible gold glitter." The other, called Man Flowers, $30, is described as "a proud and erect chocolate stout cake," and is made with chocolate stout beer and ganache, tart dark chocolate frosting and those edible gold flakes.
Both cakes come with a celebration sign and candle, if you ask for them in the notes. BTS makes a gluten-free-flour version of the cakes (noting carefully that they use the same kitchen equipment as their usual recipes).
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Better Than Sex
The savory ‘S’Mack-N-Cheese
Starting this Friday, April 3, customers can order even more items, starting with the Munch Box, $28, a mix of four tapas-sized desserts, along with four question cards "to stimulate your thoughts with the one you L.O.V.E."
The box set includes the Caress My Carrot Cake (with honey and brûléed sugar), the Double Stuffed (topped with whipped cream and Oreos), the Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake (with caramel and salted chocolate popcorn bark), and the Italian Stallion, drizzled with chocolate.
Also on Friday, the restaurant is rolling out a new, savory ‘S’Mack-N-Cheese, $8, which is described as "a full pound of the ultimate comfort food," sprinkled in Colby jack cheese. The rest of the ingredients, they say, are a secret.
Married co-owners Dani Johnson and Len Johnson are known statewide for their tarted-up desserts. They're holding down the fort at their first location, opened in 2008 in Key West, while the Orlando location is run by managers Tia and Jordan.
"Len and I love Orlando and began our relationship here as a couple," said Dani in an email. "We met waiting tables at Bahama Breeze on I-Drive 25 years ago!"
To find out what they're serving, check out their website, look on the UberEats menu or, better, call them up at 407-761-8949.
