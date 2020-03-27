Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

Tip Jar

Watch how Orlando restaurants offer clean, 'touch-free' takeout and delivery services

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KONA POKÉ/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Kona Poké/Facebook
We're seeing lots email and social media messages from Orlando area restaurants promoting their upgraded deep-cleaning practices and touch-free routines, all to demonstrate the safety of takeout and delivery orders.

It's easy for some online commenters to glibly ask, "Weren't they cleaning their kitchens before this?" – but we all know what's really on people's minds during the coronavirus shelter-in-place era, and clean kitchens are a smart marketing strategy right now.

Most of Orlando's hungry hunkerers wonder first about price, followed closely by whether our prospective choice of noshery employs a team of people who care about food safety.

With this in mind, one local Hawaiian poké chain is offering to show you exactly how they keep their "100% no-contact food prep guarantee."
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KONA POKÉ/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Kona Poké/Facebook
Kona Poké, which is included in Orlando Weekly's new searchable "Good To-Go Orlando" directory of takeout and delivery restaurants, has three locations in Central Florida, and wants you to know that absolutely no one will be touching your food.



From taking employees' temperatures before each shift to wearing new pairs of gloves for every order, workers are even asked to sign their name on your bag with a Sharpie and the words "No Contact Guarantee."

Of course they make a big deal out of hand washing, but the emphasis here is on process, including sealing up the order and bringing it out to your car. You can check out the video below, but Kona is far from the only place going to great lengths to keep their kitchens clean right now.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, for one, is taking orders through their rewards app and website, and offering free delivery for orders of $10 or more until March 31.

Guests who order 4 Rivers Smokehouse food online can then pick it up at their "pop-up" drive-through locations. Guests of the Coop can order in advance too, with streamlined menus to include some of the most popular items. Both 4 Rivers and the Coop are offering free delivery on all catering within a 20-mile radius of a store, with no minimum order.

Restaurants are no more likely to give you coronavirus than they were to give you food poisoning a month ago. In fact, due to heightened awareness of hand-washing and other COVID-19 prevention steps, restaurants that already followed food-safety standards are arguably safer than ever before.

Unlike grocery stores, with packed aisles of shoppers coughing precariously closely to grocery store workers, restaurants have no dine-in guests to serve right now, essentially converting to takeout kitchens, and are able to focus every bit of energy on sourcing and preparing meals.

The last challenge is getting you to order. That's why our new guide (that link again) gives you options to avoid apps like UberEats and DoorDash, and to search for places that deliver on their own or offer curbside pickup.

Bon appetit!

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KONA POKÉ/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Kona Poké/Facebook

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead Read More

  2. The founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is not pleased with Netflix's 'Tiger King' Read More

  3. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  4. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  5. Can't get your hands on any toilet paper, Orlando? Try your local restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation