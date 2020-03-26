Tip Jar

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Orlando Weekly launches 'Good to Go Orlando,' a searchable list of Central Florida restaurants offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and more

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY HAWKERS ASIAN STREET FARE
  • Photo courtesy Hawkers Asian Street Fare
Orlando, we may be shut inside our homes for the time being, but that doesn't mean we can't eat well.

Thanks to the statewide shutdowns ordered due to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms, but most have pivoted to a takeout and delivery model. Many are even offering curbside service so customers don't have to get out of their cars.

Orlando Weekly's online restaurant listings have always let you search by cuisine and neighborhood, but as of this week we've rolled out a new feature called Good To-Go Orlando, allowing you to search for places currently offering takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and even alcohol delivery.

click to enlarge Batch cocktails available for purchase from the New Standard - PHOTO COURTESY THE NEW STANDARD
  • Photo courtesy the New Standard
  • Batch cocktails available for purchase from the New Standard

Food prep and food service jobs make up 10 percent of Florida’s workforce, and the dollars earned in those jobs go back into our community. We can all help by supporting local businesses. Restaurants are the heart of our community, and we all want to see them still standing when this is over.



Take a look at the list at orlandoweekly.com/GoodTo-GoOrlando, and check back often to see the latest updates as we're adding more restaurants daily. If you see your favorites missing, let us know at dining (at) orlandoweekly.com. If you own or work at a restaurant, email editor (at) orlandoweekly.com with updates or changes, or to be added to the list.

Chow down, Orlando!
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

