Orlando Weekly launches 'Good to Go Orlando,' a searchable list of Central Florida restaurants offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and more

Orlando, we may be shut inside our homes for the time being, but that doesn't mean we can't eat well.
Thanks to the statewide shutdowns ordered due to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms, but most have pivoted to a takeout and delivery model. Many are even offering curbside service so customers don't have to get out of their cars.
Orlando Weekly
's online restaurant listings have always let you search by cuisine and neighborhood, but as of this week we've rolled out a new feature called Good To-Go Orlando
, allowing you to search for places currently offering takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and even alcohol delivery.
Food prep and food service jobs make up 10 percent of Florida’s workforce, and the dollars earned in those jobs go back into our community. We can all help by supporting local businesses. Restaurants are the heart of our community, and we all want to see them still standing when this is over.
Take a look at the list at orlandoweekly.com/GoodTo-GoOrlando
, and check back often to see the latest updates as we're adding more restaurants daily. If you see your favorites missing, let us know at dining (at) orlandoweekly.com. If you own or work at a restaurant, email editor (at) orlandoweekly.com with updates or changes, or to be added to the list.
Chow down, Orlando!
