Florida spring breaker who doesn't care 'if I get corona' apologizes for being dumb

Brady Sluder, the now infamous Florida spring breaker who basically said he doesn’t care if he contracts coronavirus and that “here’s just here to have a good time,” has since apologized.Sluder, who is a Soundcloud rapper from Milford, Ohio, posted the apology to his Instagram account , saying, "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments."Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all.”"Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented," he added. "But we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities."He also urged people "listen to your communities and do as health officials say."Last week, a now viral segment from CBS News about spring breakers in Florida featured Sluder and others saying they didn’t care about getting coronavirus. "If I get corona, I get corona," said Sluder in the video. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for not closing the state’s public beaches during spring break, as well as refusing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.Last weekend, the University of Tampa issued a statement saying five of their students tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling together on spring break.