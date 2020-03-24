Bloggytown

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida spring breaker who doesn't care 'if I get corona' apologizes for being dumb

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA CBS NEWS/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via CBS News/YouTube
Brady Sluder, the now infamous Florida spring breaker who basically said he doesn’t care if he contracts coronavirus and that “here’s just here to have a good time,” has since apologized.

Sluder, who is a Soundcloud rapper from Milford, Ohio, posted the apology to his Instagram account, saying, "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments.

"Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC

— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

"Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented," he added. "But we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities."



He also urged people "listen to your communities and do as health officials say."
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," said Sluder in the now viral video. click to tweet
Last week, a now viral segment from CBS News about spring breakers in Florida featured Sluder and others saying they didn’t care about getting coronavirus. "If I get corona, I get corona," said Sluder in the video. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for not closing the state’s public beaches during spring break, as well as refusing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Last weekend, the University of Tampa issued a statement saying five of their students tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling together on spring break.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.
I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️

Tags:

