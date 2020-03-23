Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 23, 2020

Bloggytown

University of Florida is conducting coronavirus research on residents of the Villages

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 6:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE VILLAGES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Villages/Facebook
The University of Florida will for a limited time begin offering coronavirus testing this week, including tests for asymptomatic elderly residents as part of research into the quickly spreading virus, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during an appearance Monday at The Villages.

Additionally, amid major concerns about the virus spreading in long-term-care facilities, DeSantis said the state is boosting supplies of masks and other protective equipment for nursing homes. That includes sending over the next two days 60,000 of what are known as “N95” masks, 141,000 procedure masks, almost 27,000 shields, 22,000 gowns and 78,000 gloves.

“We want all nursing homes and ALFs (assisted living facilities) throughout the state to have enough personal protective equipment so that any staff member that interacts with a resident at least has one of those respiratory masks. We’d like them to have the gloves and the other stuff, but at least you have that,” he said.

Thirty-three residents of long-term care facilities in seven counties have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. But a state report did not list the number of facilities, so the breadth of the spread is not clear.



COVID-19 can be deadly to seniors and people with underlying medical issues.

Meanwhile, DeSantis said UF Health Shands has set up a COVID-19 testing site at The Villages, a massive retirement community in Central Florida, and has the capacity to test upward of 2,000 people, or 400 a day for the next five days. About 1,600 of the tests will be performed for research purposes on people who are asymptomatic and don’t meet the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for testing, which require people to be symptomatic.

The University of Florida Disease Lab will supply the kits for the research tests.

“We’re proud of our research universities, and this is the type of thing that’s tailored for them to really make an impact,” DeSantis said. “And I think they’re able to do some things that some of the local or state or even federal agencies are not going to be able to do. And so I really applaud them for all that.”

While the UF testing will be located at The Villages, it’s open to people who book appointments online at the website, https://ufhealthcovid.com.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the state Department of Health reported 1,171 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Florida, with 1,096 cases involving state residents and 75 involving non-residents. The number of cases is growing exponentially each day as more and more people get tested.

In all 10,338 people had been tested for the virus as of Sunday. Fourteen residents had died as of Monday morning.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Airport Chili's asks servers to come in and clean, then fires them Read More

  2. Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers, Sunday edition Read More

  3. The Orlando Disney theme park projects most likely to be canceled because of coronavirus Read More

  4. Man dies of coronavirus after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Read More

  5. Orange County announces coronavirus curfew starting Friday night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation