Greg Golden of Rollins College radio station WPRK on keeping the music going in Orlando and Winter Park

A final note. Longtime WPRK community DJ Phantom Third Channel (aka occasional Orlando Weekly contributor Anthony Mauss) was one of the last (if not the last) community DJs to spin live on WPRK this week, pulling a raucous shift of "Punk Rock in Your PJs" late Tuesday night.



We asked him for brief impressions of being the last hand on deck and he told us this:



The sounds will continue and the machines will ensure that they do. These transmissions were my voice through the darkest times. I held on late into the morning knowing that no one would come to relieve me, so I danced in the orange glow of the control board and made my peace with the machines. The door latch clicking closed was the sound of my soul going mute. Orlando Weekly

I knew this was going to be bad when Rollins moved all classes online. This was last Thursday, and seniors were devastated. There was already the gloom of dreading what comes after graduation, but to say goodbye to friends eight weeks early was heartbreaking to see. A few of these students have been a part of WPRK for most or all of their time at Rollins, and then … poof.WPRK will continue to broadcast, but it will all be done remotely and through automated programming. We've made the difficult decision to have our volunteers stay away from the station at this time, so it will not be our regularly scheduled shows, but we're trying to be creative and continue to serve our listeners.Almost all of our students will no longer be on campus, but those who are able will continue working remotely in some capacity. We had our first WebEx today, and while we were still reeling from the experience, we were able to laugh at things like crunching on food directly into mics. We are also trying to maintain participation from our volunteers. I've already received thoughtful emails from DJs, offering to send in recordings of their shows or rip their personal music collections to provide more options in our digital library.Community DJs will continue having a role during this period of isolation and beyond it. I am working with community volunteers now to arrange for their prerecorded shows to play on air, and reaching out to past DJs to see if some older recordings could be dug up and resurrected on air. We don't want to lose our ability to be interesting and fun. Our community DJs are a big part of that.Our equipment, transmitter and tower will be well-maintained by our engineer, Kent Terry. He will continue to be an asset in making sure we have remote access to our technology at the station. This will be crucial in our effort to stay on the air.We will certainly be keeping up with what governmental or college policies might affect this new mode of operating, and we will also stay plugged into the global conversation among radio professionals. I was just on a virtual meeting with over 100 college radio managers who shared ideas, and I'm excited for the new uses of technology to operate remotely. Locally, Beth McKee and Terri Binion are performing in a pay-per-view concert, and Timucua Arts Foundation is livestreaming a recorded concert tonight. We want to plug into what the arts community is doing to adapt. And I can absolutely see some of these ideas remaining in place after this crisis ends.In the short term, I think we have an opportunity to keep our community connected. We want people to call our office phone and leave song dedications on the voicemail, at 407-646-2241. We can download the message, cue it up with the song, and broadcast all of it remotely. We want to hear your quarantine recording sessions, sent to. Why not submit them to WMFE's Tiny Desk Contest, as well? In the long term, I know that we have the support of the college and community, which makes everything that we do possible. As long as we continue to be of service, we'll be fine.