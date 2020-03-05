Bloggytown

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Orlando International Airport's 'high touch point areas' make a handy list of surfaces to be wary of in general

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 8:13 AM

Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest international airports in the country and frequented by visitors from all over the world, has predictably shifted much of its focus to cleanliness in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak.

Airport officials announced that cleaning crews will increase the frequency of cleaning airport shuttles and that they have equipment to deep clean bathrooms and inspection areas. Every possible perch for hand sanitizer dispensers will be decked out.

Officials also released a list of "high touch point" areas that staff will scrutinize. The airport list also makes for a fine list of areas outside of the airport, in life, generally, to be especially aware of. The airport lists escalators, handrails, elevators, curbsides, seating areas, tables and food court areas.
Anytime you are in the Orlando Airport, or any airport, or anywhere, and you realize you've subconsciously glided your hand along handrails as you make your way up or downstairs, or that you've planted your hand flat on the wall of an elevator – think about that shit. Go wash your hands, should this mundane thing happen whilst the world collectively trembles in coronavirus fear, and be sure to avoid touching your face, eyes, ears or nose on the way.

Whether you've touched any such high touch area or not, its good to avoid touching your face in general until things (hopefully) chill out. But such precautions, though perhaps not as stringent, are worthwhile during a global virus scare or not.



Same goes for washing hands. Antibacterial hand sanitizer just doesn't cut it, relative to old fashioned soap and water (not to mention the proliferation of antibacterials advances the evolution of stronger bacteria). Health and sanity willing, this coronavirus outbreak and fear will soon subside with as little damage to people's lives and psyche as possible. Even still, when that day comes, wash your hands.
