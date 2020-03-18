Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Timucua Arts Foundation stages Digital Music Flea Market to help local musicians impacted by coronavirus and streams archived concerts daily
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM
On the heels of having to cancel and postpone all of their programming through at least April, the Timucua Arts Foundation
has created a virtual market hub to help local musicians.
The ongoing Digital Music Flea Market
event on Facebook –
continuing through the end of March –
will, ideally, serve as a gathering point for local musicians to drop links to their music online.
Visit the burgeoning Digital Flea Market on Facebook
, click "Going" and indulge in a wealth of local sounds. Local musicians and bands are encouraged to post their links.
Also of note: Timucua is also doing daily live "Timucua Live in Your Living Room"
broadcasts of previous shows held there on Facebook, Vimeo, the Timucua website and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. each evening. There are plans now to add new performances in the near future
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.
