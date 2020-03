Timucua Arts Foundation stages Digital Music Flea Market to help local musicians impacted by coronavirus and streams archived concerts daily

On the heels of having to cancel and postpone all of their programming through at least April, the Timucua Arts Foundation has created a virtual market hub to help local musicians.The ongoing Digital Music Flea Market event on Facebookcontinuing through the end of Marchwill, ideally, serve as a gathering point for local musicians to drop links to their music online.Visit the burgeoning Digital Flea Market on Facebook , click "Going" and indulge in a wealth of local sounds. Local musicians and bands are encouraged to post their links.Also of note: Timucua is also doing daily live "broadcasts of previous shows held there on Facebook, Vimeo, the Timucua website and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. each evening. There are plans now to add new performances in the near future

