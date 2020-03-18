The Heard

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Timucua Arts Foundation stages Digital Music Flea Market to help local musicians impacted by coronavirus and streams archived concerts daily

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
On the heels of having to cancel and postpone all of their programming through at least April, the Timucua Arts Foundation has created a virtual market hub to help local musicians.

The ongoing Digital Music Flea Market event on Facebook  continuing through the end of March  will, ideally, serve as a gathering point for local musicians to drop links to their music online.

Visit the burgeoning Digital Flea Market on Facebook, click "Going" and indulge in a wealth of local sounds. Local musicians and bands are encouraged to post their links.

Also of note: Timucua is also doing daily live "Timucua Live in Your Living Room" broadcasts of previous shows held there on Facebook, Vimeo, the Timucua website and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. each evening. There are plans now to add new performances in the near future



_
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Check out our list of canceled activities, and please follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and prevent transmission.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


