Orlando Weekly lays off 13 staff members as coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy

click to enlarge Orlando Weekly, 16 W. Pine St.

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Weekly is heartbroken to inform our readers and community that we have had to furlough members of our staff today. Cuts came from every department, including editorial, events, sales, production and circulation. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back our incredibly valued staff. At the moment we can’t offer a timeline.

We are a free publication and website, and virtually 100 percent of Orlando Weekly’s revenue is dependent on our community’s ability to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theaters, museums, and at events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operations as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff and revenues so severely compromised. Remaining employees across the company are taking pay cuts and covering multiple roles for the time being.

“In Orlando Weekly’s 30-year history, this is the absolutely unthinkable coming to pass. Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and I am heartbroken to have to furlough these hard-working, talented people,” says Orlando Weekly publisher Graham Jarrett. “My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual. We have always been a small, scrappy staff that accomplishes way more than we should, and this will never be truer than in the coming weeks and months. We remain committed to Orlando’s arts, culture, entertainment, music, dining and nightlife communities and we intend to continue working tirelessly to deliver high-quality journalism to the city we love, as well as outstanding service and results to the businesses we serve.”

We don’t know what the future holds, but we’ll be working our asses off to bring you the local news, updates and stories you need through these tough weeks and months. If you appreciate what we do for the community, please consider making a donation on our support page. In these unprecedented times, when we are seeing so many of our neighboring businesses shut their doors, we will be doing what we can to support them and keep them going, and every single contribution you make will help keep us going. We’re all in this together, and together, we will get to the other side.

With love and gratitude,

Your Orlando Weekly Team