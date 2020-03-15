Takeout rules, as Tokyo Ramen Fusion comes to West Colonial, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes opens in SoDo, and more Orlando restaurant news

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Orlando's restaurants, chefs and workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously.Ramen! Ramen! Everywhere ramen!, serving a menu of 11 different ramens, poke, donburi, teppanyaki and more, has opened in the Chinatown Plaza on W. Colonial Drive ... Two doors down,has opened in the old Sapporo Ramen space ... Over in Oviedo, look forto open the week of April 13 at 3635 Aloma Ave. Their noodles, tare and specific oils for each ramen type (shio, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu) will all be fashioned from scratch ..., a chain of restaurants/live music venues by Blake Shelton, will open inoff I-Drive April 14. Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, will opennext door (we kid, we kid) ...has opened on 3155 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ...has opened an outpost in the Windermere Village shopping center ...has moved into its new digs in Longwood off S.R. 434 ..., specializing in Colombian-style burgers, arepas, empanadas and more, has opened at 1349 E. Altamonte Dr. in Altamonte Springs ...has brought Hawaii's favorite nosh to 3030 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka.The 4th annualevent, benefiting the James Beard Foundation Scholarships, won't be taking place on March 28. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks ... The 26th annualhas been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at the Oviedo Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ... Thehas also been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at Eagles Nest Park in MetroWest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ... Theat Lake Eola Park will remain closed through March 31 ... The Saturdaywill remain closed for the month of March