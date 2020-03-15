Tip Jar

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Takeout rules, as Tokyo Ramen Fusion comes to West Colonial, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes opens in SoDo, and more Orlando restaurant news

Posted By on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM

Orlando's restaurants, chefs and workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously.

OPENINGS

Ramen! Ramen! Everywhere ramen! Tokyo Ramen Fusion Cuisine, serving a menu of 11 different ramens, poke, donburi, teppanyaki and more, has opened in the Chinatown Plaza on W. Colonial Drive ... Two doors down, Da Sun Ramen has opened in the old Sapporo Ramen space ... Over in Oviedo, look for Ramen Takagi to open the week of April 13 at 3635 Aloma Ave. Their noodles, tare and specific oils for each ramen type (shio, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu) will all be fashioned from scratch ... Ole Red, a chain of restaurants/live music venues by Blake Shelton, will open in Icon Park off I-Drive April 14. Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, will open Hollaback Grill next door (we kid, we kid) ... Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes has opened on 3155 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ... Agave Azul has opened an outpost in the Windermere Village shopping center ... Bayridge Sushi has moved into its new digs in Longwood off S.R. 434 ... Medellin Burger, specializing in Colombian-style burgers, arepas, empanadas and more, has opened at 1349 E. Altamonte Dr. in Altamonte Springs ... Kona Poke has brought Hawaii's favorite nosh to 3030 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka.

NEWS/EVENTS



The 4th annual Beard in Baldwin event, benefiting the James Beard Foundation Scholarships, won't be taking place on March 28. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks ... The 26th annual Taste of Oviedo has been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at the Oviedo Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ... The Vegan Food & Wine Festival has also been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at Eagles Nest Park in MetroWest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ... The Orlando Farmers Market at Lake Eola Park will remain closed through March 31 ... The Saturday Winter Park Farmers' Market will remain closed for the month of March

_
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Call venues and restaurants ahead to make sure an event is still happening, and follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.

