Takeout rules, as Tokyo Ramen Fusion comes to West Colonial, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes opens in SoDo, and more Orlando restaurant news

Orlando's restaurants, chefs and workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously.
OPENINGS
Ramen! Ramen! Everywhere ramen! Tokyo Ramen Fusion Cuisine
, serving a menu of 11 different ramens, poke, donburi, teppanyaki and more, has opened in the Chinatown Plaza on W. Colonial Drive ... Two doors down, Da Sun Ramen
has opened in the old Sapporo Ramen space ... Over in Oviedo, look for Ramen Takagi
to open the week of April 13 at 3635 Aloma Ave. Their noodles, tare and specific oils for each ramen type (shio, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu) will all be fashioned from scratch ... Ole Red
, a chain of restaurants/live music venues by Blake Shelton, will open in Icon Park
off I-Drive April 14. Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, will open Hollaback Grill
next door (we kid, we kid) ... Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
has opened on 3155 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ... Agave Azul
has opened an outpost in the Windermere Village shopping center ... Bayridge Sushi
has moved into its new digs in Longwood off S.R. 434 ... Medellin Burger
, specializing in Colombian-style burgers, arepas, empanadas and more, has opened at 1349 E. Altamonte Dr. in Altamonte Springs ... Kona Poke
has brought Hawaii's favorite nosh to 3030 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka.
NEWS/EVENTS
The 4th annual Beard in Baldwin
event, benefiting the James Beard Foundation Scholarships, won't be taking place on March 28. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks ... The 26th annual Taste of Oviedo
has been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at the Oviedo Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ... The Vegan Food & Wine Festival
has also been rescheduled from March 28 to May 9 at Eagles Nest Park in MetroWest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ... The Orlando Farmers Market
at Lake Eola Park will remain closed through March 31 ... The Saturday Winter Park Farmers' Market
will remain closed for the month of March
_
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Call venues and restaurants ahead to make sure an event is still happening, and follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.