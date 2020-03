SeaWorld Orlando announces Monday closure, as coronavirus threat continues

SeaWorld ended hours of speculation on Friday, finally announcing their Orlando park will be closing on Monday, March 15, a full day after Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando plan to close "During this time essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care," the company said in an update on social media Friday."Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period."The company says they are monitoring "this evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation" closely, and coordinating with public health officials. They do not give an anticipated reopening date.On Wednesday, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, SeaWorld offered Florida resident discounts of up to 60 percent.Park guests can get more information at SeaWorld's coronavirus web page , or by calling 407-794-0017.

