Thursday, March 12, 2020

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing for the rest of March, as coronavirus anxieties rise

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 8:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CUAUH34/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Cuauh34/Wikimedia Commons
Updated, 9:10 p.m. | Universal Orlando has announced they are now closing on Sunday, as well, through March. Their hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

The Walt Disney Company is closing Walt Disney World in Orlando for the rest of March, along with its theme parks around the world, the company announced Thursday night.

The coronavirus pandemic first led to the closures of Disney's Asian theme parks on Feb. 29, before the Thursday afternoon announcement that Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim will close on Saturday. Just hours later, the company announced the Orlando park and Disneyland Paris are now slated to close on Sunday.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks," said the statement.



Disney Cruise Line is also shutting down all departures starting Saturday for the rest of March.

SeaWorld has not yet announced plans to close parks, but they were offering discounts for Florida residents as late as Wednesday.

We have correspondents visiting the parks ahead of the closures, and will update this ongoing story.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO EMAIL
  • Image via Universal Orlando email
Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


