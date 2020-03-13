Enzian Theater remains open despite COVID-19, for now

click to enlarge Via Facebook

From 12 Monkeys to Contagion to zombie flicks, the movie industry loves viral-outbreak films. Now it’s starring in a real-life one.



Though the coronavirus is exponentially less serious than the health crises depicted in Hollywood disaster films, the industry is facing an economic downturn due to the prohibition of large public gatherings. But, at least in Orlando, cinemas remain open for now.

“We plan to move forward with the festival and will issue an updated statement should anything change,” says Janie Pope, director of development and public relations for Maitland’s Enzian Theater, which runs the Florida Film Festival.

The City Beautiful’s biggest movie event of the year – the Florida Film Festival – is still scheduled for April 17-26.

In an email to their patrons, the theater detailed their plans to remain open:



“Enzian's priority is the health and safety of our patrons and employees. In addition to our standard procedures, staff has implemented additional precautionary measures such as making hand sanitizer available throughout the facility and wiping down door handles, knobs, handrails, and push plates frequently to ensure our guests may continue to enjoy the Enzian experience. “Our routine practices include … cleaning/wiping down all surfaces after each screening [and] cleaning/wiping down [Eden Bar] tables after each seating. Kitchen staff members wear gloves and wash hands and sanitize regularly when preparing any food or drinks. All [plates, cups and utensils] are cleaned in high-temperature water and steam bathed in our chemical sanitizing dishwasher. “We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public-health authorities.”

Though the Enzian’s regular schedule has not yet been affected, its Popcorn Flicks in the Park, slated for March 12, was canceled by the City of Winter Park. And the theater is temporarily removing some tables and chairs.

“We are currently rearranging the theater in order to allow for social distancing: six feet between tables,” says Valerie Cisneros, marketing manager. “This will reduce our capacity slightly … but we will remain open as of [March 13].”

Movie theaters nationwide seem to be partially immune to the virus, for now. And that might have something to do with crowd size and proximity to other patrons, as an average movie sees far fewer people in a confined space than live theater or music events, or even bars or restaurants. (Cinemas in France remain open as of Friday but must limit attendance to 100 people for each movie, according to Variety.)



We have reached out to Regal and AMC Theatres, but have received no response as yet. We will update this story should we hear back from representatives of either cinema chain.

A survey by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult shows more Americans prefer to keep cinemas open, by a 44-38 percent margin. But with conditions changing daily, the survey, conducted March 5-7, might not reflect the current mood. Indeed, The Wall Street Journal reported on March 12 that cinemas might soon decide to temporarily shutter. And that decision might be due mostly to lack of content, as the openings of high-profile films such as Mulan, Fast & Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II have all been postponed, leaving the industry with no major releases for the rest of March.

