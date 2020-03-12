Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Tip Jar

Orlando 4 Rivers locations offer free dessert for customers with an 'I Voted' sticker

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY 4 RIVERS
  • Photo courtesy 4 Rivers
As if there wasn't enough of a reason to get out to the polls to vote for the primaries, 4 Rivers Smokehouse added another. The first 50 customers that visit 4 Rivers locations on Tuesday, March 17 sporting an "I Voted" sticker will receive a free dipped Oreo cookie that reads "2020 I Voted."

Now you can pose with your sticker and matching cookie for your obligatory post-voting selfie. Seriously people, don't let the boomers be the only one submitting their votes this election. Go out to exercise your right to vote, after all, other than white men, voting rights are fairly new for everyone else.

You'll be rewarded with a sweet treat and avoid guilt when your friend asked if you make it out to the polls. Nothing like desserts and shame to get you off the couch and into a booth.

The 4 Rivers company has 14 operating locations in Florida and Georgia, with seven locations in Central Florida, including downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee and at UCF. Go vote!



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Behemoth Orlando companies Darden and Disney show glimmer of corporate humanity, with coronavirus-driven sick leave Read More

  3. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

  4. Billie Eilish captivates a sold-out audience at Orlando's Amway Center Read More

  5. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation