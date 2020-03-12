Orlando 4 Rivers locations offer free dessert for customers with an 'I Voted' sticker

click to enlarge
As if there wasn't enough of a reason to get out to the polls to vote for the primaries, 4 Rivers Smokehouse
added another. The first 50 customers that visit 4 Rivers locations on Tuesday, March 17 sporting an "I Voted" sticker will receive a free dipped Oreo cookie that reads "2020 I Voted."
Now you can pose with your sticker and matching cookie for your obligatory post-voting selfie. Seriously people, don't let the boomers be the only one submitting their votes this election. Go out to exercise your right to vote, after all, other than white men, voting rights are fairly new for everyone else.
You'll be rewarded with a sweet treat and avoid guilt when your friend asked if you make it out to the polls. Nothing like desserts and shame to get you off the couch and into a booth.
The 4 Rivers company has 14 operating locations in Florida and Georgia, with seven locations in Central Florida
, including downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee and at UCF. Go vote!
