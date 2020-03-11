Someday Honey are the latest homegrown act to get the big spotlight of the Dr. Phillips Center's AMP'd Series

click to enlarge photo by Bao Le-Huu

Someday Honey at the Dr. Phillips Center's AMP'd Series

Downtown’s gleaminghas unquestionably upped the average on the city’s stage game. Its programming focus, though, is primarily a Promethean one aimed at bringing us the fire from the major touring circuit. Itson the other hand, is dedicated to showcasingAfter nearly two years since its debut run, AMP’d is currently in its second season and will run monthly through June. The remaining shows, for your planning purposes, will be soul slayer(April 20), fusion-rap crew(May 18) and Americana paragon(June 22).The series happens in the more intimatea comfortable room that’s a winning combination of theater-quality sound, intimate scale and impeccable sightlines. A seated general admission deal, all tickets are $20 and gain you access to any seat in the house on a first-come, first-sit basis.Now just to really show that this ain’t yo momma’s old musical, ais even set up inside the room for AMP’d concerts just like at aOK maybe notlike that, but it sure is a nice convenience for us rock & roll bar-scene types. It’s as unbuttoned as I’ve ever seen the Dr. Phillips Center get.The season’s recent second installment featuredThough they’re technically from St. Pete, the band features Orlando-grown vocal powerhouseIn a generous set nearly two hours long, the quartet showed their dizzying range, which spans country, rock, soul, blues and a bunch of the niches between. Even the covers that made their setlist were motley, fromto thetoBut across the pastiche, the band proved solid, balancing deep chops with a light heart. And Baker, well, she’s never anything less than a knock-down encounter.Experiencing a show at the posh Dr. Phillips Center is certainly a pleasure. But major venues like these don’t necessarily operate on the same altitude as the grass-roots local scene, so having ours open up to worthy Central Florida talent is a great and important community-building thing. And the AMP’d Series is a nice civic acknowledgement, boost and celebration of thethat exists under and around it. More please.