Artist Richard Reep brings brings alive 'Past, Present, Future,' with new mixed-media exhibit at Mills Gallery

Artist Richard Reep's sensitivity to form is influenced by years spent as an architect living in Florida. Past, Present, Future, opening at Mills Gallery this week, is an exhibition of three bodies of mixed media work by Reep, informed by his interest in speculative futures, as well as contemporary and historical architecture of Florida.

Reep describes his foundation for the exhibition thus: "In the present, the world is in major transition and very little will endure into the next age. What comes next will only be composed of the good bits. Older gooder bits from the past have mostly vanished, but I'll show you my collection of them."



Reep's dimensional, sculptural collages are constructed from carefully selected architectural detritus, worn signage, cast concrete and a myriad of found materials. The compositions are intimate in scale and juxtapose textures and colors reminiscent of the faded paint and concrete block homes of small beach towns along the A1A.

Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. | through March 31 | Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/millsgallery.orlando | free



– This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.