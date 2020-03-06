A star-studded concert run by the Civic Minded 5 this year begins with the Fictive Five

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

As an operating rule, thedon’t do anything unless it’s really worth doing. Even so, 2020 will go down as a banner year for the Orlando art-music impresarios with a high-powered salvo of concerts already in the chamber. For your schedule-making purposes, the next big-name ones will be– the free-jazz wrecking crew ofand– on May 6 and legendary tape-music pioneerwith sonon Oct. 25, both at Timucua.The first of this sterling hat trick of special engagements was the recent show by thethe jazz group headed by accomplished American avant-garde saxophonistTechnically, this was the quartet version they humorously self-refer to as the “Fictive Five (Less One Live),” comprised of Ochs, trumpeterbassistand drummerAlthough their interplay had all the requisite tension and restlessness of improvisation jazz, this group doesn’t operate totally out in the wilds like some free-jazz outfits. Across three sprawling pieces, the performance was a dance betweenandPockets were plenty for extempore expression from each of the players, all of whom showed chops of skillful adventure. But there was structure, and Ochs directed it all like a mid-game baseball coach.Moreover, their vocabulary can carry more palpable swing and dash than other free contemporaries, enough for more traditional jazz heads to wrap around. Taken together, the Fictive Five are proof that creative daring need not necessarily be painfully esoteric.Besides the onstage action, however, there are some venue improvements worth noting. First, there’s now anin the first-floor restroom.But also, Timucua did alate last year. Instead of the assortment of individual chairs that were long in place, there are now cushioned row benches. In addition to the added comfort, the custom-built seating also features a smallfor everyone to set their drink, food or whatever. Nowis living.And about those drinks, the house now hasin which to dispense all that shared audience-brought wine. This means no one has to deal with broken glass whenever there’s a mishap anymore.All are very nice improvements to the visitor experience. As always, go see for yourself.