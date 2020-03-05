Spin scooter squad at UCF inspires nighttime hijinks

click to enlarge
Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo
Dozens of UCF students gather every Friday night at 9 p.m. to ride around campus as "Spin Squad," a social group that formed recently due to the new scooters on campus.
Under King Buddy Dyers' decree, the City of Orlando would start seeing more and greener alternatives for transportation in 2020.
With the start of the new year, downtown Orlando got electric scooters
, as did the University of Central Florida.
Spin, a leading micro-mobility company from California, started the semester with the launch of 450 Spin scooters on UCF's campus – and the students have taken the electric-scooter lifestyle to another level.
Meet Spin Squad, a UCF social group that revolves around the new Spin scooters on campus.
"I'm the one who started the whole thing," said Derek Murdza, a sophomore computer engineering major at UCF and the founder of Spin Squad. "Everyone was talking about the videos of the giant groups of scooters."
Murdza said he is happy at the unexpected turnout and the fun it has brought to campus. He started the group almost by accident, trying to galvanize a close group of friends by sharing a GroupMe link that ended up going kind of viral.
The GroupMe chat he started is now up to over 700 members, including the President and co-founder of Spin, Euwyn Poon.
"The way UCF students have embraced Spin shows the joy scooters can bring to campus life," Poon said. "We are thrilled that the UCF community has taken to this product with such enthusiasm. Our hope is that this continues to become a bigger part of campus life and eases travel for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo
UCF student journalist, Perry Kaplan, said Spin Squad members gather every Friday night and ride out at 9 p.m. from Memory Mall. In his article
, Kaplan said riders go around the university chanting "one of us" at anyone not on a scooter.
On the night we visited Spin Squad, the group would beckon, "join us," when riding past pedestrians, giving an eerie cultish vibe that makes the squad all the more intriguing.
Up close, however, you find a less ominous scene. Students were wearing costumes like banana suits, electronic reptile heads, and they even had someone dressed as Jesus Christ.
To the tune of a boombox attached to a Spin scooter, the students map out their route and take off right at 9 o'clock sharp, after going over the rules and reiterating the spirit of their events.
In the end, the group has become an awesome Friday night alternative hangout for students looking to have fun and make new friends.
"I think it's brought a lot of people together that may not have met each other otherwise," said Thomas Adkinson, the leader of the squad that evening, who was addressing his crowd with a loudspeaker.
Adkinson reminded the group of safety rules and what to do in case of a police officer intervention. He also introduced special guest Jesus Christ, as everyone got ready to spin out.
We will likely not be seeing a Spin Squad in our downtown Orlando area, but enthusiasm for e-scooters is clear. Spin e-scooters downtown cost $1 to unlock and 29 cents a minute. At UCF, they are only 15 cents a minute.
It's proof that when electronic scooters are more affordable, unexpected and magical things can happen.
Courtsey of Spin
Spin scooters can be conveniently left anywhere in town. Just make sure to park them safely.