Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Bloggytown

Spin scooter squad at UCF inspires nighttime hijinks

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM

click to enlarge Dozens of UCF students gather every Friday night at 9 p.m. to ride around campus as "Spin Squad," a social group that formed recently due to the new scooters on campus. - LILLIAN M. HERNÁNDEZ CARABALLO
  • Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo
  • Dozens of UCF students gather every Friday night at 9 p.m. to ride around campus as "Spin Squad," a social group that formed recently due to the new scooters on campus.
Under King Buddy Dyers' decree, the City of Orlando would start seeing more and greener alternatives for transportation in 2020.

With the start of the new year, downtown Orlando got electric scooters, as did the University of Central Florida.

Spin, a leading micro-mobility company from California, started the semester with the launch of 450 Spin scooters on UCF's campus – and the students have taken the electric-scooter lifestyle to another level.

Meet Spin Squad, a UCF social group that revolves around the new Spin scooters on campus.



"I'm the one who started the whole thing," said Derek Murdza, a sophomore computer engineering major at UCF and the founder of Spin Squad. "Everyone was talking about the videos of the giant groups of scooters."
The GroupMe chat is now up to over 700 members, including the President and co-founder of Spin, Euwyn Poon. click to tweet
Murdza said he is happy at the unexpected turnout and the fun it has brought to campus. He started the group almost by accident, trying to galvanize a close group of friends by sharing a GroupMe link that ended up going kind of viral.

The GroupMe chat he started is now up to over 700 members, including the President and co-founder of Spin, Euwyn Poon.

"The way UCF students have embraced Spin shows the joy scooters can bring to campus life," Poon said. "We are thrilled that the UCF community has taken to this product with such enthusiasm. Our hope is that this continues to become a bigger part of campus life and eases travel for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
click to enlarge Dozens of UCF students gather every Friday night at 9 p.m. to ride around campus as "Spin Squad," a social group that formed recently due to the new scooters on campus. - LILLIAN M. HERNÁNDEZ CARABALLO
  • Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo
  • Dozens of UCF students gather every Friday night at 9 p.m. to ride around campus as "Spin Squad," a social group that formed recently due to the new scooters on campus.
UCF student journalist, Perry Kaplan, said Spin Squad members gather every Friday night and ride out at 9 p.m. from Memory Mall. In his article, Kaplan said riders go around the university chanting "one of us" at anyone not on a scooter.

On the night we visited Spin Squad, the group would beckon, "join us," when riding past pedestrians, giving an eerie cultish vibe that makes the squad all the more intriguing.

Up close, however, you find a less ominous scene. Students were wearing costumes like banana suits, electronic reptile heads, and they even had someone dressed as Jesus Christ.

To the tune of a boombox attached to a Spin scooter, the students map out their route and take off right at 9 o'clock sharp, after going over the rules and reiterating the spirit of their events.
Riders go around the university chanting "one of us" at anyone not on a scooter. click to tweet
In the end, the group has become an awesome Friday night alternative hangout for students looking to have fun and make new friends.

"I think it's brought a lot of people together that may not have met each other otherwise," said Thomas Adkinson, the leader of the squad that evening, who was addressing his crowd with a loudspeaker.

Adkinson reminded the group of safety rules and what to do in case of a police officer intervention. He also introduced special guest Jesus Christ, as everyone got ready to spin out.

We will likely not be seeing a Spin Squad in our downtown Orlando area, but enthusiasm for e-scooters is clear. Spin e-scooters downtown cost $1 to unlock and 29 cents a minute. At UCF, they are only 15 cents a minute.

It's proof that when electronic scooters are more affordable, unexpected and magical things can happen.
click to enlarge Spin scooters can be conveniently left anywhere in town. Just make sure to park them safely. - COURTSEY OF SPIN
  • Courtsey of Spin
  • Spin scooters can be conveniently left anywhere in town. Just make sure to park them safely.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Suspect accused of switching Lake County voter registrations from Democratic to Republican Read More

  2. 'No one sounded prepared': Florida woman with coronavirus blasts CDC's response to her symptoms Read More

  3. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida's most embarrassing man, wears gas mask to House coronavirus vote Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Following third coronavirus case in Florida, state lawmakers consider spending millions more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation