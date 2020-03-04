Bodyworker Amber DiPietra wants to devolve your inner monologue with her interdisciplinary performance on the Rollins campus

click to enlarge
In The Opposite of Evolution Dance Studio
, an interactive performance art piece choreographed, written and performed by Amber DiPietra and co-organized by local imprint Burrow Press, “a poetic soundscape meets your inner monologue where it is at, [and] invites you in, in body and mind.” The first iteration of the performance piece debuted at the Tampa Fringe Arts Festival in 2018 and encouraged audience members to engage in a process of sensory and bodily awareness facilitated by DiPietra. She describes the performance as a meditation on “bodies, how/where bodies get stuck, who is visible/who is not, do Florida waters only ‘heal’ people with cars and ‘normal’ legs, etc.” DiPietra, who works under the moniker the Body Poetik, is a community practice artist, poet, performer, disability rights advocate, intimacy coach and certified sexological bodyworker/somatic sex educator based in St. Pete and San Francisco. Expect to leave floating.
7 p.m. Monday, March 9 | Rice Family Pavilion, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2000 | burrowpress.com | free
