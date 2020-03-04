Bodyworker Amber DiPietra wants to devolve your inner monologue with her interdisciplinary performance on the Rollins campus

In, an interactive performance art piece choreographed, written and performed by Amber DiPietra and co-organized by local imprint Burrow Press, “a poetic soundscape meets your inner monologue where it is at, [and] invites you in, in body and mind.” The first iteration of the performance piece debuted at the Tampa Fringe Arts Festival in 2018 and encouraged audience members to engage in a process of sensory and bodily awareness facilitated by DiPietra. She describes the performance as a meditation on “bodies, how/where bodies get stuck, who is visible/who is not, do Florida waters only ‘heal’ people with cars and ‘normal’ legs, etc.” DiPietra, who works under the moniker the Body Poetik, is a community practice artist, poet, performer, disability rights advocate, intimacy coach and certified sexological bodyworker/somatic sex educator based in St. Pete and San Francisco. Expect to leave floating.7 p.m. Monday, March 9 | Rice Family Pavilion, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2000 | burrowpress.com | free

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press