Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Bodyworker Amber DiPietra wants to devolve your inner monologue with her interdisciplinary performance on the Rollins campus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge "SELF PORTRAIT WITH MANATEE," PAINTING BY SUNAURA TAYLOR
  • "Self Portrait With Manatee," painting by Sunaura Taylor

In The Opposite of Evolution Dance Studio, an interactive performance art piece choreographed, written and performed by Amber DiPietra and co-organized by local imprint Burrow Press, “a poetic soundscape meets your inner monologue where it is at, [and] invites you in, in body and mind.” The first iteration of the performance piece debuted at the Tampa Fringe Arts Festival in 2018 and encouraged audience members to engage in a process of sensory and bodily awareness facilitated by DiPietra. She describes the performance as a meditation on “bodies, how/where bodies get stuck, who is visible/who is not, do Florida waters only ‘heal’ people with cars and ‘normal’ legs, etc.” DiPietra, who works under the moniker the Body Poetik, is a community practice artist, poet, performer, disability rights advocate, intimacy coach and certified sexological bodyworker/somatic sex educator based in St. Pete and San Francisco. Expect to leave floating.

7 p.m. Monday, March 9 | Rice Family Pavilion, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2000 | burrowpress.com | free

