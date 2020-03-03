Bloggytown

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Trump to attend Orlando health conference Monday amid administration's fumbled coronavirus response

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge President Donald J. Trump and members of the his Coronavirus Task Force - THE WHITE HOUSE/WIKI COMMONS
Donald Trump is heading to a global health conference in Orlando next week. The HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which the president was already scheduled to attend for an evening fundraiser, reports the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, will be at the Orange County Convention Center Monday, March 9.

That is, if the five-day conference isn't canceled due to coronavirus fears.

Thousands of people in the fields of health information and technology, from 90 countries, will be on hand, according to the event website. It's the kind of company Trump and his administration could use after bungling the response to the viral outbreak.

Trump's muscle-memory reaction was to call concern around the virus a "hoax" at a rally in South Carolina. He and his Coronavirus Task Force could afford to look more informed, as a unit, after Trump, during a press briefing, asked if the flu vaccine could be used as a coronavirus vaccine (it cannot).



Trump's Orlando stop, should the conference carry on as planned, won't be his only in Central Florida Monday. The president is also holding a top-dollar fundraiser in Seminole County. It'll cost a couple a cool $100 grand to enjoy the entire lunchtime event.

