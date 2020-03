Trump to attend Orlando health conference Monday amid administration's fumbled coronavirus response

Donald Trump is heading to a global health conference in Orlando next week. The HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which the president was already scheduled to attend for an evening fundraiser, reports the, will be at the Orange County Convention Center Monday, March 9.That is, if the five-day conference isn't canceled due to coronavirus fears.Thousands of people in the fields of health information and technology, from 90 countries, will be on hand, according to the event website . It's the kind of company Trump and his administration could use after bungling the response to the viral outbreak.Trump's muscle-memory reaction was to call concern around the virus a " hoax " at a rally in South Carolina. He and his Coronavirus Task Force could afford to look more informed, as a unit, after Trump, during a press briefing, asked if the flu vaccine could be used as a coronavirus vaccine ( it cannot ).Trump's Orlando stop, should the conference carry on as planned, won't be his only in Central Florida Monday. The president is also holding a top-dollar fundraiser in Seminole County. It'll cost a couple a cool $100 grand to enjoy the entire lunchtime event.

