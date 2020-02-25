Bloggytown

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Trump heads to Seminole County for fundraiser in March

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Seminole County next month, and attending the invitation-only event won't be cheap.

Bob Dello Russo, founder of Del-Air Heating & Air Conditioning and prolific golf-course owner, will host the president at his estate. Attending the reception for the lunchtime event costs $11,200 per couple. Add a photo to the reception experience, in exchange for a "$35,000 give/raise per couple." Joining the "roundtable" runs $100,000.

The event, hosted by local republican fundraisers, will feature cameos from Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Notable names on the invitation include Winter Park real estate investor Allan Keen, who is also a Rollins College trustee and chairman of Enzian Theater's governing board. Keen once presided over a "culture of corruption" at the Orlando-Orange County Expressway, according to a grand jury investigation, secretly paying anti-toll activist Doug Guetzloe (who died in 2018).



The invite hosts also include Full Sail University CEO and University of Florida board of trustees president Bill Heavener, who once donated $50,000 to "NRA sellout" Adam Putnam and, with his wife, hundreds of thousands to Rick Scott’s campaigns.

Mary Demetree, owner of Central Florida's oldest land company, is also on the host committee, along with Heathrow investment manager Mark Modarres.

The fundraiser will likely be Trump's only private fundraiser in Florida, reports WESH 2, and is expected to rake in around $3 million.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA TRUMP CAMPAIGN
  • Image via Trump campaign
