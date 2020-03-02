Bloggytown

Monday, March 2, 2020

Reward for info on Florida's recent dolphin murders reaches $54,000

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Over the last 10 months, several dolphins have been found dead in Florida, and now authorities are increasing the reward for any information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.

Back in February, the reward was $20,000. Now, that number has been increased to $54,000 — with $20,000 coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and $34,000 from its partners.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples. According to NOAA, the dolphin was “fatally wounded from what appeared to be a bullet and/or sharp object.”

In the same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side in Pensacola Beach, according to NOAA.



Last May, a bottlenose dolphin was found dead in Captiva Island with a fatal stab wound to its head. That investigation is still ongoing and offers a separate reward.

According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972, anyone found guilty of harassing, hunting, killing, or feeding wild dolphins can face up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. (Don’t worry, tips can be left anonymously.)

