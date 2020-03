Reward for info on Florida's recent dolphin murders reaches $54,000

click to enlarge Photo via NOAA

Over the last 10 months, several dolphins have been found dead in Florida, and now authorities are increasing the reward for any information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.Back in February, the reward was $20,000. Now, that number has been increased to $54,000 — with $20,000 coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and $34,000 from its partners.Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples . According to NOAA, the dolphin was “fatally wounded from what appeared to be a bullet and/or sharp object.”In the same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side in Pensacola Beach, according to NOAA.Last May, a bottlenose dolphin was found dead in Captiva Island with a fatal stab wound to its head. That investigation is still ongoing and offers a separate reward According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972, anyone found guilty of harassing, hunting, killing, or feeding wild dolphins can face up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. (Don’t worry, tips can be left anonymously.)