Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Someone is shooting Florida dolphins, and authorities are offering $20,000 for info

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION/NOAA
  • Photo via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/NOAA
Dolphins are being stabbed and shot in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who offers information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the dolphin killer or killers.

Last week, biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples. According to NOAA, the dolphin was “fatally wounded from what appeared to be a bullet and/or a sharp object.”

Later, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found a dolphin along Pensacola Beach with a bullet in its left side.
Anyone who hunts, harasses, captures or kills a dolphin may be fined up to $20,000 and imprisonment for one year. click to tweet
According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which was passed by congress in 1972, anyone who hunts, harasses, captures or kills a dolphin may be fined up to $20,000 and imprisonment for one year.



Last summer, Florida authorities offered a combined $38,000 in reward money for information on whoever stabbed a bottlenose dolphin to death near Captiva Island.

If you have any information that may lead to the capture of the dolphin killer, call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With planes, trains, hotels, a hyperloop and more, Virgin is taking over Florida Read More

  2. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  3. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line gives new details on its upcoming, game-changing private Bahamian port of call Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation