Central Florida police department offers to test your drugs for coronavirus

Photo via Tavares Police Department/Facebook
The Tavares Police Department has invited folks to bring in their drugs for coronavirus testing.
“With the rising health concerns associated with the Corona virus we are offering free testing of your drugs,” the police department wrote on Facebook
. “Being that a large amount of narcotics come from outside the US, we want you safe. Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!”
In the post’s comment section, the Tavares Police Department in Lake stated they would be more than happy to send an officer to anyone who felt uncomfortable going to the police station.
The offer was posted on Thursday, Feb. 27 and included the hashtags #BetterSafeThanSorry
, #HelpUsHelpYou
and #VirusFreeMeth
.
Over 1000 people have reacted to the Facebook post and hundreds have shared it.
Although there have not been any recorded cases of coronavirus in Florida, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed
concerns alongside Hillsborough County Commissioner Chair Les Miller during a Feb. 27 press conference.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, which is the disease being spread by coronavirus, is commonly transmitted through coughs and sneezes. However, the CDC has not discounted the possibility that people may become infected after touching an object that has the virus on it then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
