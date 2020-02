Dance, eat and party all Sunday at Orlando's Arab Fest 2020

A full day of food, dance and culture awaits at the 10th Annual Orlando Arab Festival. The event will happen Sunday, March 1, at Lake Eola, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public.All the vendors we love will be there again with traditional cuisine of all corners of the Middle East – Lebanese, Egyptian, Palestinian, Jordanian foods – but this year's festival offers even more diversity, featuring the addition of Pakistani cuisine.Ever seen that super fun dance that's often done at Arab weddings? The one that looks like way more fun than the electric slide? It's dabke! The signature Levantine folk dance that combines line and circle dancing is usually saved for joyous occasions, so we can expect to see it on Sunday.The party continues with host DJ Khalil's line up, which includes live performances from Arabic pop and hip hop artists, like Waheeb Nasan, Jad Madi, Mouhanad Al Handawi and DJ Fabian. Expect more types of traditional and modern dancing, including belly dancers.All communities are invited to join their Arab brothers and sisters and eat, drink and be merry. For more information, check out the Facebook event page or hit up DJ Khalil at 321-960-1461 or email dj_khalil@live.com.

