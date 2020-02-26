Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Bloggytown

Tampa pastor who claimed to cure Zika now says he will cure Florida of coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 8:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO RODNEY HOWARD-BROWNE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo Rodney Howard-Browne/Instagram
Rodney Howard-Browne — a conservative preacher, peddler of absolute insane conspiracy theories, and an evangelical leader who prayed over Trump in the Oval Office — claims that he cleansed Florida of Zika and says he now plans to do the same with the coronavirus.

In a video first noticed by Right Wing Watch, Howard-Browne says that he “cursed” Zika in the name of Jesus, and this is something he has the power to do in regards to the coronavirus, but just for Florida and nowhere else on Earth.

“We are doing the same thing with the coronavirus,” says Howard-Browne.” We do not need it on these shores, and somebody said ‘Well, what about the rest of the world?’ I mean, I can’t be responsible for every city, or whatever.”
Right-wing pastor Rodney Howard-Browne cleansed Florida of the Zika Virus and now intends to do the same for the coronavirus ... but only for America because obviously he can't be responsible for the entire world. pic.twitter.com/unlu3y0lkq
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 26, 2020
The video was first posted to the pastor’s Periscope account on Feb. 24.

This isn’t the first time Howard-Brown, who says his congregation at The River Tampa Bay Church is “supernatural,” has claimed to have saved mankind. At a revival event in Washington D.C. in July of 2018, Howard-Brown said he “saved” America by issuing a “restraining order on the Antichrist.”



He also made headlines in 2017 when he posted signs at his church saying the congregation is heavily-armed.

But Howard-Brown is also known for saying things like the Vegas shooting of 2017 that killed 58 people was a false flag operation, chemtrails and weather manipulation are real, and the people that rule the planet are Satanists who perform human sacrifices and drink blood.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Carnival cruise ship makes nausea-inducing entrance into Florida port Read More

  2. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  3. Trump heads to Seminole County for fundraiser in March Read More

  4. Henry Moso of Orlando's Kabooki Sushi earns James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year Read More

  5. Flu is a bigger worry for Florida than coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation