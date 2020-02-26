Henry Moso of Orlando's Kabooki Sushi earns James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year

click to enlarge Photo via Kabooki Sushi

Kabooki Sushi chef/owner Henry Moso

with 30 other semifinalists from around the country.





Not bad for the 29-year-old who got his start working for his parents' UCF-area restaurant Bangkok Square at the age of 16.





Rising Star Chef of the Year is presented to

Moso was the only Orlando-area chef to receive a James Beard Foundation Award nomination this year, but it marks the first time a local chef has been nominated in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category.



Last year's crop of local semifinalists were nominated in national categories for the very first time as well — Rabii Saber for Outstanding Pastry Chef, James & Julie Petrakis for Outstanding Restaurateur, Norman's for Outstanding Restaurant and Victoria & Albert's for Outstanding Service.



In previous years, local chefs had only been nominated in the "Best Chef: South" category.



Making it onto the semifinalist ballot has been a regular occurrence for Central Florida chefs, but none have ever made it to the short list of finalists.

A Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee comprised of industry authorities including chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and previous award winners produces the list of semifinalists after which the ballot is distributed online to a larger voting body who whittle the list down to five finalists per category.



To get on that short list, Central Florida chefs need the votes of this electoral college.



The trick, of course, is to get these members (who are based all over the country) to eat at their restaurant, a proposition that's proven difficult for previous Orlando-area semifinalists.



National press and exposure can certainly help, and the fact Central Florida nominees have been recognized in national categories the past couple of years can be construed as a positive sign.



But as one insider says, "Orlando and Miami both suffer from the same food PR problem — our tourism boards are much more concerned with bringing vacationers to hotels and Disney than to promote our indie restaurants. Chicago, Philly, even Houston have a much better handle on how to bring outside media and traveling foodies to their restaurants."



I may not be a part of the food PR machine but, at the very least, I sure as hell can do my part.



So:



Hear ye! Hear ye! All ye scribes of edibles and judges of great import ! Let it be known of the arrival of one Henry Moso — a maestro of comestibles so savorous and sublime; so enticing and exalted that ye shall holler WHOA! and DAAAAMN! on devouring his eats of ethereal esteem.



James Beard Foundation Award finalists



James Beard Foundation Award finalists will be announced March 25